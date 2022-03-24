I
’m angry. There’s no way to describe what I feel right now. Angry at how close a young man came to losing his life or being permanently crippled. And this incident happens to some volunteer or professional firefighters, medics, law enforcement members and road workers all the time. It’s just not unusual.
As most of you know, I’m a long time member of the Deport VFD. Like volunteers everywhere, members of volunteer fire and rescue organizations are usually responsible for traffic control at accidents. And it’s a very dangerous thing to do.
I don’t work traffic anymore. Why? Because I’m not fast on my feet anymore and can’t jump out of the way!
On Monday morning, Deport’s youngest member, Lane Cornmesser, 19, and Marvil Havlin were working traffic at a serious wreck on Highway 271. Looking up, this young man saw a vehicle that just wasn’t stopping. Thinking quickly, he pushed his companion to safety and tried to get out of the way himself.
He was struck by the car, spun in a circle and fell. He’s very lucky that he’s not seriously injured but a few inches closer and he would have been run over. I shudder to think of the heartache and grief his family and friends might have been going through right now. This decent young man who is working toward being a paramedic firefighter, came so close to being seriously injured or killed. And why?
This is not an isolated incident, it happens constantly . Every department, every wrecker service or team of road workers can relate story after story. Stories of leaping out of the way, seeing their emergency vehicle nearly struck or being screamed at and given rude hand gestures.
Please, please folks, pay attention! I know that it’s natural curiosity to try and look at accidents. But that distracts you from the people who are trying so hard to keep accident victims, rescuers, and you, safe!
Even more irritating are the drivers who have “center of the universe syndrome.” You know, they are in a hurry, behind schedule, have appointments and can’t seem to realize the situation requires them to slow down and take care. Instead they become irritable and belligerent.
First responders are cursed and screamed at. And people refuse to slow down or stop when it is necessary. Slow means just that, slow down! Stop means stop and when you are motioned to proceed it’s not the signal to take off at speed.
Vehicles pile into emergency vehicles at accidents frequently, often causing more injuries. Traffic controllers are hit and equipment run over. It’s a bad situation.
I can’t beg any harder or plead any louder than I am right now. Please pay attention to road conditions. Please watch for hidden dangers at accidents. Please heed the first responder signals. Slow down means to nearly nothing, not 50 miles per hour.
And please treat them with courtesy. Most are donating their time and working under difficult conditions. If they aren’t paid then they are people trying to earn a living by hard work. They aren’t trying to ruin your day or make you late. They are working to try and prevent more accidents, help victims and protect drivers. And they almost always have better places to be than standing in pouring rain, icy winds or blazing heat.
They want to go home to their families. And they want to do so safely and without having been verbally abused or nearly run over.
You can make sure that happens.
