In the Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, edition of The Paris News, on page 3, Gina Prestridge, Paris-Lamar County Health District director, said “Lamar County is currently experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases and we urge all individuals to please wear your mask, avoid large gatherings …”
On page 4 of the same newspaper, managing editor Klark Byrd urged our community to follow “the guidelines to help get this surge under control.”
Despite these warnings, page 8 of the same newspaper has an article about the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce All Breed Bull Sale saying, “The Cattleman’s Livestock Commission Co. bidding arena was packed to the gills Tuesday afternoon for the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce All Breed Bull Sale.” A photograph of the event shows people packed shoulder-to-shoulder in the bidding arena.
Again I ask, Why do we act this way? Why does one county entity urge one thing and another county entity do just the opposite?
Come on, Lamar County, I think we are better than this. Let’s get our act together and do the right things to defeat this Covid-19 pandemic.
David Cook
Paris
