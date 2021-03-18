Many readers might remember when my coverage pivoted from Delta County and Cooper to Red River County and Bogata. The change was mainly the result of the dramatic exit of Bogata’s former mayor Vincent Lum, who — in the shortest public meeting I’ve ever attended — resigned, along with two other council members, one of whom, Don Roach, later decided to finish out his term on the council.
The eruption came on the heels of multiple calls for better transparency at Bogata City Hall. Besides the main push for a raise for the police department, a lot of residents gathering to protest at the August meeting also wanted greater accountability for the mayor’s position, which the time received a $1,400 per month expense account — which he never had to turn in any receipts justifying the money. There were broad overall questions about the state of finances for the city.
In a discussion this week with Councilman Cecil “Tex” Loftin, I learned the city office often waited until the last possible minute for any public information requests, whether it was something as simple as answering when the sewers were last inspected or more complicated, like detailing the city’s investments. He told me one of the main reasons he ran for City Council was to increase openness and accountability at City Hall. He’d have a Bogata resident approach him and say they couldn’t get the information they needed. Loftin said he’d go to City Hall and get the information himself, then hand it over to the person requesting it.
A lot has changed since August.
The city has a new mayor pro tem, Larry Hinsley, who will be mayor, since he’s running unopposed for May’s City Council election. A position has been eliminated at City Hall, moving Shana Huff to the city secretary job. The mayoral expense account is gone. The city court has re-opened, with new City Judge Alex Davidson and city court clerk Jennifer Boyd. City Council meetings now have more visitors than ever before; the council even has a watchdog group now, calling themselves the concerned citizens and holding their own town halls.
In the seven months I’ve covered the city, a lot has changed for the better. Hinsley posts on the city’s Facebook page every now and then about what he’s working on and even rough timelines for when he’s planning to finish. He’s even shared progress as he works his way through the Texas Municipal League’s guides for city government. The city’s website has been updated and re-organized so it’s easier to find what you need with city agendas and minutes. The administration is even working on getting all of the city ordinances online. Basically, the city is engaging more with its residents.
The city is also more open about what is going on, why it is going on and what the City Council plans to do about it. Often whenever someone is refusing to hand over public information it’s because they fear what the information says about the kind of job they are doing. It’s a sign something is rotten in Denmark, and something needs to be done. This is what Sunshine Laws are for — so citizens can hold their government accountable and use that information to make the changes they want to see.
Now, Bogata isn’t running perfectly. There’s a long road ahead, winning back trust from residents and getting the city savings back in good shape will take time, and the city desperately needs a code enforcement officer. Police Chief David Short is doing everything he can, but he’s only got so many officers, and frankly, code enforcement isn’t really in their job description.
