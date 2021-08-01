When we come across a hurdle in our path, we have three options: Jump it, walk around it, or quit and turn back.
Lately, the outside temperature has been a hurdle in my exercise routine. As I wrote last week, I’ve set myself on a 90-day course that includes daily 3-mile brisk walking to improve cardiovascular health and increase endurance and strength training to build muscle. While temperatures were unseasonably cool — though still plenty hot — I had been walking in a split routine that included about a mile and a half at lunchtime and the rest around supper. With triple digit temperatures and heat indexes, that ain’t happening.
As it turns out, I’m really bad at quitting (it took me a few years to quit smoking after I decided I wanted to), so I had to adjust. An obvious choice would be to commit to a gym so I could hop on a treadmill in a nice, air conditioned environment. But I’m not ready to make that commitment yet. It’s enticing to think of how much more comfortable I’d be pounding out step after step in cool air, but walking in the sunlight comes with the added benefit of generating vitamin D.
So, I made my choice — I’ll walk in the morning before work. Before breakfast. With the help of my watch and my phone, I learned that 15 laps around The Paris News equals just more than 3 miles. It takes me about 43 minutes to get the laps in, so I try to make it before the sun comes up. I usually make it right about sunrise, however, there’s plenty of shade usually until the last few laps.
I need that shade and I’m ever so grateful for any breezes because I’ve discovered that morning humidity in Northeast Texas is ridiculous. On most mornings since I’ve changed up my routine, the National Weather Service app shows 90% humidity. That means there’s nowhere for my sweat to go to help cool me off. The humidity might be better in the afternoon — I’ve seen it come down to 40% or better — but I’ll take walking in 83 degrees over 103 degrees in any humidity any day.
Humidity is just another hurdle. It certainly could be a reason to quit, but again, I’m kind of bad at quitting. So, I adjusted again so I could jump the hurdle. I make sure I wear very lightweight, sweat-wicking shirts, underwear and shorts, and I allow myself to take a 45 second break to stretch and drink after completing my second mile if I feel I need to do so. Saturday was actually the first day I needed to take the break, and I think that’s because I got a late start. I got started about 20 minutes later than usual, so the sun was already up and the humidity was 91%.
Although Saturday marked the 26th day of my fitness journey, I’ve continued to fight demons of self-doubt — another hurdle. All kinds of “what ifs” run through my mind, usually starting about halfway through my walk, and those thoughts have led to an anxiety attack. To me, there’s only one thing to do: fight back. I do that by asking myself positive questions, by turning up my music and by pouring myself into the exercise.
No matter what it is we’re doing, there are bound to be hurdles in the way. But no matter what the challenge is before us, if we take it one step at a time, before we know it, we’ll be at the finish line. Or, if we’re lucky, we’ll find ourselves at the start of a new race. I got this. I know I’ve got this. Don’t let a hurdle stand in your way, and you’ll have it too.
