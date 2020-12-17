We dodged the bullet this last spring here in Lamar County, but no such luck this holiday season. Covid-19 is now running roughshod over Lamar County and Northeast Texas. I know there have been a lot of tight jaws, pursed lips and angry glares exchanging out there. Everyone has a pet peeve to blame it on. I’ve heard the mad-maskers excoriating the anti-maskers, the Covid-Grinchers hot-roasting Thanksgiving and Christmas attendees, the anti-churchers savaging the faithful, and the just plain worried castigating everyone and everything ... except the virus.
Those are easy enough knee-jerks, I suppose, but none of them particularly constructive. Hatefulness and vituperation doesn’t cure or protect anything, and signaled virtue is seldom very virtuous. Very few have deliberately set out to spread the virus, causing sickness, death and mayhem. That being said, I admit a few arrogant fools have organized and/or attended, “Covid Parties” with the intent of spreading the virus as much and as far as possible. May God have mercy on whatever shriveled shreds remain of their blackened and odious souls.
When this whole mess got started last December, the hyper-hygienic response — like the virus itself — was novel. But as the pandemic wore on, and we successfully slowed the spread, the virus simply backed off and waited — as viruses are wont to do. Then people got complacent and lazy — as people are wont to do. Covid fatigue, lurking SARS-CoV-2 and the regular flu season have all arrived and combined to the inevitable and expected result. Bottom line, this was predictable. At the risk of repeating myself, this genie ain’t goin’ back in the bottle, so we’d better learn to deal with it.
The unpopular reality is that no amount of masking or virtue signaling is going to do anyone any good at all if other more critical hygiene practices are ignored. That mask you are wearing is almost as useful as a raincoat in a swimming pool if you spend all day fiddling with it and putting your hands on and around your face; this after and during interaction with all the usual suspect public surfaces of your daily routine. Hastily applied hand sanitizer is not an all-powerful panacea. Note that surgeons don’t settle for a quick squirt of aloe and alcohol before a procedure.
On the plus side, we don’t share phones much anymore. On the minus side, we still share things like door knobs, push bars, counter tops, gas pump handles, shopping buggies, microwave handles, cabinet knobs, staplers, cash registers, TV remotes, bathroom device handles, etc.
During this last week several of our hometown businesses had to close their doors, desperately trying to find temporary help to fill quarantine gaps. Another business owner I spoke with had to drastically cut back hours of operation not because of illness or quarantine, but due to the fact healthy candidates for critical jobs are happier to stay home lounging around whilst slurping up emergency unemployment from the last Covid response stimulus package. That’s a subject for a different column, but it needs to be mentioned here.
Several decades back a particularly nasty flu called SARS came upon the land and did its best to decimate communities in the Southwest. It had an ugly death rate — far worse than Covid-19, but it didn’t prove quite as durable. The net effect was particularly devastating among first responders. However, by accident of geography, it came in from the south, and politics be damned, our colleagues over the border picked up phones and warned us it was coming.
Ergo, a mandatory ritual for all personnel at the beginning and end of each shift — disinfecting everything in and around the station. Hand washing — clean up to the elbows — became a reflexive action. Anyone who unwisely showed up with any flu-like symptoms, or known flu exposure, immediately got sent home with a size 12 Black Diamond boot print gracing the aft end of their anatomy. As a result, we made it through mostly intact. Oddly enough, mandatory masking was not a significant part of all that.
From the Human Behavioral Studies department here at The Paper Radio, it doesn’t help much that political opportunists across the globe and country settled on exactly the wrong things to do, and the wrong ways to do them. Resentment and rebellion — and thus a severe second wave — were sadly unavoidable.
