Talk about the possibility of Texas seceding from the United States comes around every few years, especially during the terms of Democrat presidents. The question surfaced again Tuesday evening at the Lamar County Fairgrounds during a visit by former state senator and gubernatorial candidate Don Huffines.
Huffines, a Republican challenging incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott in the March primary, said he is neither for or against Texas seceding from the union, but he does favor putting the question to the voters. It’s a neutral stance that would seemingly empower voters to decide the state’s fate, but it’s ultimately an act of futility.
Yes, Texas seceded once before during a state convention in 1861, when lawmakers voted 166-8 in favor of leaving the union as tensions over slavery and states’ rights mounted. But even before Texas was readmitted to the Union in 1870, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that secession was not legal. That ruling came in 1869 during Texas v. White.
More than a century later, then Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, in response to a screenwriter’s letter in 2006 inquiring on the legal basis for secession, wrote: “The answer is clear. If there was any constitutional issue resolved by the Civil War, it is that there is no right to secede. (Hence, in the Pledge of Allegiance, ‘one Nation, indivisible.’)”
Let’s ignore that secession isn’t legal, and take a look at what might happen if Texas made the move. The state might soon find itself in a bind to defend itself. Mexico may see the newly independent nation of Texas as prime territory to recapture, and the U.S. may well want to go to war to keep the state. Texas might be able to fend off Mexico, but the state is no match for the might of the U.S. military. The U.S. would likely reclaim the state by force.
The Union is not a high school relationship — there’s no on again, off again switch. Texas was annexed into the United States, and generations of Texans have pledged their loyalty to both their nation and their state.
It’s time to stop chasing the fool’s errand of secession when we’re disgruntled with Washington politics. Texas must retain a seat at the table of debate if it dares to continue being an American leader, and abandonment of that post — secession — is a coward’s move. America needs Texas. The nation needs Texas’ proud and fiercely independent people and great leaders.
It is when times are tough that true character is revealed. What is Texas’ true character to you?
Klark Byrd
