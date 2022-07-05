As a community journalist, it’s easy to fall into routine. Covering the same annual events every year, checking former editions of this paper to see how we filled the gaps last year in the same slow season. However, though newspaper life threatens a standard, cyclical calendar, the diversity of individuals breaks every pattern with new stories of perseverance and rising up.
Take Troy Phoenix, for instance, a homeless photographer backstabbed by a former business partner, who now chases his dream of artistic prowess from city to city in small town Texas. Currently staying at Horizon House, he takes beautiful photos of historic locations in downtown Texas and shares them with residents to delight in the beauty of Paris, Texas. It’s his way of giving back to the community, thanking it for the aid its residents have shown him.
Or say, the Do Right Boys, who stayed up all night smoking barbeque for the Reno Summer Celebration, for no other reason than that they enjoyed it and they wanted to donate proceeds to help others.
Or even, take a small town committee meeting trying to get a grant from the Texas Department of Wildlife to build an all-inclusive park in Reno. The committee needed turnout to illustrate need, and enough community members came to support them that the entire room was filled solely with those pledging support.
During the height of Covid-19, when every paper across the country reported nothing but bad news, I had the opportunity to track down a mysterious stranger who had begun walking into restaurants, tipping waitstaff in $20 for no service and leaving.
Last year, I spoke with Antonio Ledbetter, a young man pursuing a career in watchmaking. He too had been homeless and destitute when he got in an accident that killed his dog and totaled all of his belongings. The only thing he had left was the watch on his arm, enough to encourage him to find a new purpose and work to improve his life.
I was there when former Paris Public Library director Tim DeGhelder came to town, shaking things up in a whirlwind of innovation and local collaboration. Under his leadership, storytelling once again became a vehicle to share passions, to embrace the underdog rising up.
Only in talking with peers do I realize how lucky I’ve been to cover local news and conduct interviews with so many fascinating people. The stories I’ve heard from others have shaped and defined me. Often, when I’m interacting with a local leader putting together an event to help others or the community, I inquire, “why are you doing this? Why does it matter to you?” The answers I hear inspire me. For many, helping others comes as second-nature.
Besides working as a journalist, I’m also interning for the United Way this summer. While on the phone with countless people calling for utility or rental assistance, I hear stories that break my heart. One single father — three years older than I — called, having to pay the previous owner’s fees before he could move into a new residence.
One single mother of three had been hospitalized for months and exhausted all her savings and didn’t know how to pay her bills.
A retired woman took care of her granddaughter alone and worked part time to make ends meet, but when she too was hospitalized, it came down to paying her medical bills or her utilities, and she couldn’t pay both.
The stories here in Lamar County will follow me when I return to TCU for my senior year in August. Even now, I find myself drifting off with a smile or a laugh, recalling something a contact told me. At other times, I’m kept awake wondering if someone ever found a way to pay their bills.
So, like Troy, I’m hoping to give back to the community in my own way, telling the stories of the area, but also teaching others to tell their own. Starting July 15, I will lead a creative writing class at the Paris Public Library every Friday at 4:00 p.m. until I leave for college. The aim is to teach 11 to 17 year olds the power of harnessing their own stories and embracing the power of their creativity.
Though I can’t hope to repay this community for the good it has taught me, I am extraordinarily grateful for every person who has given me a chance to hear their story and tell it.
