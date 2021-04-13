Harvey Weinstein is back in the news, and this time I couldn’t help but laugh, disbelievingly, over what I was reading.
Last week, the former Hollywood producer now doing time for sexual assault and rape, had his lawyers file an appeal in New York state court to throw out his conviction, saying the 23-year sentence was “unduly harsh and excessive,” and the judge was “cavalier” because he did not protect the disgraced movie mogul’s right to a fair trial and made error in the proceedings.
Weinstein lawyers told the court their client had a clean criminal record before he was convicted of sexual assault and rape, was very successful his career and gave money to charity, so he deserves a lighter sentence.
Yeah, right.
Anyone who kept up with the trial, and there are a lot of people who did, knows that at trial, the testimony on the record showed that Weinstein had been assaulting and raping women for decades. He just never got caught because he was too successful, too rich and too powerful in the industry to speak out against. The fact that the producer was a danger to young vulnerable women who desperately wanted to be movie stars was a poorly kept secret for years in his industry. His shame for being a monster is shared by the people who knew he was a monster and kept quiet about it. As for his charitable giving? I’d bet just about all of it was driven by his tax attorney’s advice about those juice yearly deductibles.
Such hypocrisy is amazing.
What really made me laugh was the lawyers choice of the word “cavalier” in describing the judge.
I’m betting the lawyer didn’t really give that word as much thought as he thought he did. “Cavalier” started out as a word for a horse-man, a soldier mounted on a steed, a knight; hence the word, “cavalry,” a group of men mounted on horseback charging into a battle, and as most romantic writers would have, saving the day. Over the long years, the fearsome sight of a large number of armed soldiers on horses bearing down on those not mounted on horses came to mean not so much daring and dashing as dangerous and decidedly deadly. Nowadays, when the cavalry is no longer a force to be reckoned with and run from, to be cavalier is to be inconsiderate of other people’s feelings or to ignore the seriousness of a situation, if it gets you what you want or feel you are entitled to have.
Sounds a whole lot like Harvey Weinstein, doesn’t it?
This person, this miscreant, used his position and his influence and his wealth to run roughshod over an ungodly number of women for decades, using them and ignoring them, for the most part, unless they tried to speak out, and then he used his power to stop them. He crushed their careers, destroyed their reputations, and trampled their souls and psyches. Now that he has been brought to heel, he wants to cry about it and claim he is the injured party.
Which brings me to the latest potential criminal in the news — the conservative lawmaker from Florida who has been accused of using his position and his access to political donations to carry on sexual relationships with underaged girls. He was under investigation for his connections to other criminals, which led to the discovery of his alleged multi-state sexual predations. He is reported to have asked former President Donald Trump for a pardon, one that would cover any number of unnamed crimes. He didn’t get it, but people did notice the attempt.
He is, I understand, also very sloppy in his social media habits.
Now that the cat is out of the bag and investigators are breathing down his neck, Matt Gaetz is claiming he is the victim, and he is being blackmailed and is innocent as the driven snow — something, by the way, they don’t see a lot of in Florida.
I know this story, don’t I? I’ve seen it on any of several episodes of the crime procedurals that are on TV, nearly 24/7.
He couldn’t come up with a better alibi? I guess the politician, in addition to being cavalier, isn’t very smart, either.
