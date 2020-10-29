Continued from last week ...
The man continued as the ding of a bell called the waitress away. “Tell you the truth, I don’t remember his name. I guess he told some folks around town he was from one of those supermarket tabloids. Called his feature “The Plain Truth.” Said he was out here to chase down the facts and debunk all that Big Foot silliness and any other simple minded back-woods superstitions.”
Two eggs with all the fixin’s slid over the counter in front of me, and a well practiced back-handed pour refilled my coffee mug. “There ya go, honey. Can I get you anything else?”
“No. ma’am. This will do. Thank you.” As I salted and peppered the eggs, I asked the lady, “Not a real popular fellow, eh?”
“Oh, Lord no! The man was insufferable. Hadn’t been here 10 minutes before he’d already gone three steps past ‘bless your lil’ ol’ heart!’ After that, it was a safe bet the man’s visit wasn’t going to go well.”
She dribbled a top-up into the strangers cup and he picked up the narrative. “I don’t rightly remember how long he was here. Some say a couple of days, some say as long as a week. But the consensus is, it took the guy a little while to build enough courage to explore the Accursed Wood for himself. By the time he went to do his own lookin’, everyone was sick of him and didn’t bother hidin’ it. But that didn’t bother him much. He seemed used to it. Didn’t seem like the first time he’d worn his welcome thin.”
I peeled the top off of a third jelly pack and scooped the contents onto a toast triangle. “Yeah. Some people can do that pretty easy. So, what happened?”
The man’s voice changed to the practiced tones of someone used to writing and reading reports. “On or about the afternoon of the 30th of October, the man ate a late lunch at the Borderline cafe, and ignoring good sense and better advice, he said he was fixin’ to head out across the Black Prairie grasslands, and jump the fence into the Accursed Wood.”
“And that was a problem?”
“That kinda depends on who you talk to.”
“How so?”
“Nobody was surprised when he failed to come back over the fence that night. Nor were they expecting him the next morning. If he hadn’t come out the night before, he wasn’t going to come out at all.”
“Huh. Didn’t someone call the sheriff?”
“Ayup. And after three days, they went in to look for him.”
“Three days? That ain’t right no matter who he offended.”
“Well ... maybe not. But some of the older folks remembered what happened in ’44 — the last time the Accursed Wood claimed a man when there was a blue moon in October.”
“Uh, huh. Color me skeptical.”
The man shrugged. “Well — a lot of folks were. There were several theories about the man’s disappearance. Some accused him of setting the whole thing up in order to sell his stories, and bets were made about when it would appear, and in which tabloid. Others said he was on the run from an ex-wife and was hiding out in Old Mexico. A few had him buried in a shallow grave near an illegal pot farm. But no one who had been on the search team was ever willing to discuss the matter, much less speculate about the man’s eventual whereabouts.
“And to a man — none of them have ever set foot into the Accursed Wood again.“
“Right.” I grinned at him. “Now, how do you happen to know that?”
He tucked a $20 under the edge of his plate, tipped his hat to the waitress, and slid off the stool. “Because we never found him, but I was the one who found his hat — and his camera.”
He plucked a single aging photo from his shirt pocket, and dropped it on the counter beside me. “It tripped one last photo when it hit the ground, and tomorrow night is fixin’ to be another October Blue Moon out there in The Accursed Wood. Which is why I’m headed up country today. Y’all have a good day, and ... be careful out there, ya hear?”
From the Office of Local Lore here at The Paper Radio, that’s the tale as I heard it, and after looking at that photo, I really couldn’t blame the guy. I don’t know if it’s real or not, but I know they certainly do grow things big here in Texas.
