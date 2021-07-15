I love the onion family. I can’t cook without adding onions to almost everything but desserts. Ditto garlic. Yes, garlic is of the onion family. And chives. Freshly snipped chives sprinkled on baked potatoes, mashed potatoes, casseroles, etc., just add a pop of color and flavor. When I have an abundance of them, I like to freeze them for use later.
The last few years though, my pot of chives hasn’t done well. In fact, I started over this year. And in spite of my best efforts, the chives have been thin and not much bigger than embroidery thread. So far they have struggled far too much for me to approach with kitchen shears.
I commented on this to Thomas and that brought back memories of richer, fuller and healthier chive days. And the secret to them. A dark secret I probably shouldn’t reveal.
You see, for 13 years I had a low, white pot that contained a thriving chive plant. The plant grew 6 or more inches tall and had thick, tasty leaves. Is that what they are called? Leaves, fronds? Pretty purple blooms erupted at the proper time. I poured water on them all year, fed them once in the spring and kept them with the other pot plants in our walkway during winter. And the chives flourished. I felt free to clip a fat handful and take them into the kitchen anytime. There I rinsed them under cold water, pinched off any dead tips and snipped them on top of whatever dish I was preparing. Yum, extra flavor and very pretty. Especially against richly orange cheddar topped dishes.
This went on for years. At the same time, we had a marvelous black lab named Ezra. Ezra fathered many healthy puppies with our yellow lab, Sugar. He outlived her and was the most faithful of dogs.
He also, we discovered one graven in memory day, was hiking his leg on the chive plant. Yes, our dog was strolling by on the porch and watering our plant. We both watched in horror and enlightenment as he did it.
That put an end to fresh chives immediately. The pot was moved out of dog height range, rinsed and repotted. We still couldn’t bring ourselves to use them. My interest in chives was done. When winter came, I just left the plant outside. It survived. So I felt bad and began taking care of it again. It survived, unshorn, for several years more. When Thomas became so desperately ill and spent over a month in a Dallas hospital ICU in 2016, it died from lack of water.
That gave me an excuse to get another, fresh plant. It straggled along and died. I tried again. Same result. This year I planted a pack of seeds. As previously reported, they haven’t done well at all.
This has led me to ponder the needs of the humble chive. It flourished when urinated on? It needed that? Perhaps for a more acid soil? I may amend the soil with a light dose of vinegar and see. But I am not setting the pot in reach of our westie boys.
And I am forever grateful that as far as I can remember we always cooked those chives to a germ killing heat. At least I hope we did.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.