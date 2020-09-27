If you think the 2000 presidential election between George W. Bush and Al Gore resulted in uncertainty, just wait for this year’s election.
When votes were tallied in 2000, Gore won the popular vote and Bush won the electoral vote by winning Florida by a mere 537 votes out of almost 6 million cast.
With a recount underway, and after both parties brought litigation against Florida for its inept voting process, the election ended up in the U.S. Supreme Court. The court stopped the hand ballot recount known for its “hanging chads,” and declared Bush the president elect on a 5-4 vote along conservative/liberal lines.
Similar to 2000, the race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden is likely to be settled by the Supreme Court, which is the reason the two parties already are in battle about when the next appointment will be made to the highest court.
It is a sad day for our country when Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a true American patriot, lies in state and politicians can’t put their agendas aside and pay respect to a woman who is cherished for her decades of service. But I digress.
This year’s presidential race could not be more intense with polls indicating a horse race finish just like in 2000. Both campaigns have legal teams positioned in case the outcome rests with the judicial system, not an intended consequence envisioned by our founding fathers.
If he doesn’t win, Trump has made it clear he will oppose the results, claiming mail-in ballots, expected to be higher in number because of Covid-19, cannot be protected from fraud.
The national media pressed the president last week on whether he would commit to “a peaceful transfer of power” should he lose the election. On purpose or not, the president fell into the media trap and responded, “Well, we’re going to have to see what happens.”
“You know that I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster,” Alan Smith of NBC News reported the president as saying. “We’ll want to have — get rid of the ballots and you’ll have a very — we’ll have a very peaceful — there won’t be a transfer frankly. There’ll be a continuation.”
Unless Joe Biden wins in a landslide in November, the Trump campaign no doubt will file litigation, which is certain to quickly find its way to the high court.
As in 2000, hopefully there will be a Supreme Court ruling before the Electoral College meets Dec. 14. Electoral votes will be counted Jan. 6 with the “peaceful transfer” or “continuation” of power set for Inauguration Day on Jan. 20.
Be sure and vote Nov. 3 and then sit back for what looks to be a wild finish to an already perplexing year.
