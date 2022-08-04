Have you ever given much thought to eye appeal? No, I’m not talking about good looking young women or handsome men, I’m talking about what makes you want to become a customer of a business.
Eye or curb appeal is frequently subconscious and most importantly, it works.
It can be simple. Have you ever noticed that analog clocks for sale are almost invariably set at ten until two? That’s because that makes the clock face smile! Simple, but subconsciously it sends a message of happiness.
Here’s something to think about that illustrates my point.
There are two gift shops half a block apart in a small tourist town. One is well kept. It has a sign that reads “Gifts & More.” The storefront is neatly painted in white and dark blue. The window has a straight row of gift items.
The second gift shop is also neat. It has a professional sign that identifies it as “The Perfect Present.” It’s turquoise, the windows are full of all kinds of bright, creative displays and a sign that proclaims “handmade with you in mind.” Crocheted afghans make backdrops in the windows. And to top it all off? Yes, hanging baskets full of colorful flowers.
Guess which one most people will enter? Yes, the brightly enticing shop wins almost every time.
Now I know you men reading this are not too enthusiastic about this idea. But hold on… there’s more.
You’re an avid fisherman. There are two fishing and sporting goods stores, across the street from one another.
Again, both are neat and professionally signed. One has a few posters of big bass moving towards lures. But the other? Oh, well, the other has a flowing, working waterfall with several large, gorgeous bass circling in the pool. And whoa, the window display has a colorfully arranged plethora of every type of lure, fly, bait and reel. And there you guys go, right in the doors.
We are all subject to pleasant, friendly looking shops and stores. I love businesses that have little tables and chairs outside (especially when there is a sign announcing free ice cream) for customers to rest and relax in before or after buying.
I love window boxes spilling over with blossoms or bright flags waving in the breeze.
Clever names and unusual store fronts are appealing.
And farm and ranch stores? Forget the chains, show me one with some square bales of hay out front, a calico cat perched on top and some stands full of plants, the smell of sweet feed wafting out the door and I’m hooked. I’m going to browse around everything in there, from horse wormer to bird baths!
One of the most effective shopping enticements I ever saw was in Matamoras, Mexico. There, upon entering the treasure trove of clothes, jewelry, decor and more, shoppers were greeted with a smiling man who guided the men in the group to a comfortable room where free (yes, I said free) frozen margaritas were available in unending supply.
By the time spouses and girlfriends were ready to check out there wasn’t a man in the room concerned about how much those bags being handed to them cost.
I will choose a Mediterranean restaurant whose entrance is covered in trellises of trumpet vine over the one that has a menu pasted to the door any day.
Most of us do. Even car dealerships with landscaping and perhaps a tiny rock mountain with a four wheel drive SUV boldly planted on top will snag more traffic. And who isn’t delighted with that lounge area with snacks, coffee and water on offer.
It extends to towns, too. Towns with banners and lights, flags and parks attract more visitors . A well done “Welcome to Pleasantville” sign actually does make visitors more welcome!
We want to be enticed and impressed, enchanted and invited. And there’s not a thing wrong with that! Take notice next time you enter a business. Think about why you chose that particular store to go into. You might be surprised to realize what I’m saying is true.
