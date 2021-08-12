Every school year comes with its own unique challenges. There are new technologies to incorporate. There can be curriculum changes. Despite the variety of challenges, our teachers and school district administrators rise to meet them in order to give our students the best in public education.
Inarguably, conducting a school year during an ongoing health pandemic is a challenge. It was a challenge in the 2020-21 school year when school districts not only were required to follow public health guidelines to stem the spread of Covid-19, but they were required to offer remote learning opportunities as well. This year, school districts cannot enforce those same guidelines, even as a more contagious strain of the Covid-19 respiratory illness is spreading quickly in our communities and impacting younger populations.
The political back-and-forth that often flies in the face of public health guidance is enough to give anyone whiplash, and most certainly our school administrators who are tasked with not only educating our young, but keeping them safe too.
Parents, caregivers and families will need to be patient with our school districts as they once again navigate a pandemic school year. School officials will be making the best decisions they can within legal allowances with the information and data provided to and by them from local and state health departments.
Caregivers are always encouraged to take an active role in their child’s education, and one such way they can do that is with campus visits for lunches or in-person meetings with teachers. These are options many of our school districts offer now, but that could change if this latest Covid-19 surge becomes worse than it already is. But as Paris ISD Superintendent Paul Jones said, “... the health and safety of students and their teachers is our top priority.”
You would be hardpressed to find a superintendent who wouldn’t agree.
So, as Cooper ISD’s first day on Wednesday marked the official start of the 2021-22 school year in our area of the Red River Valley, let’s remember to have patience with our school officials as they try to do their job of educating and protecting our students. Work with them and with students to ensure they get the most out of this school year.
Klark Byrd
