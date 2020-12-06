Seventeen years ago, I wrote a story about Liberty National Bank employee Nancy Daughtrey, who at the time had been with the bank for more than 51 years. She retired two years later as the bank’s second longest tenured employee, outpaced only by bank president Philip Cecil.
Family and friends gathered for a celebration of her life Saturday morning after she recently joined her former boss in heaven just a few weeks after his death.
A Detroit High School graduate, Nancy began working in the bank’s bookkeeping department when she was 16 years old, and retired as assistant cashier in charge of the financial institution’s general ledger, wire transfers, payroll and accounts payable.
“I remember my first week I micro filed one check at a time,” Nancy told me. “Now we have a reader and the checks go through automatically.”
Technology has made work more efficient, but the growth of the banking business continues to keep employees busy, she added.
“There’s no way I could keep up with everything I have going on now if I still worked with pen, pencil and calculator.”
Responsible for the bank’s general ledger, Nancy considered making it balance to a penny a challenge.
“I love looking for a penny just to see if I can find it,” she said. “Sometimes it’s very difficult.”
Bank president Jim Cecil was just retiring the year she began work. Gilbert Cecil was her first boss followed by his son, Philip Cecil. She remembered when current President Carl Cecil was born.
“I worked with Nancy for 15 years, and was her neighbor for nine years,” Carl Cecil said when asked about her. “She had a distinguished career and was well known for her professionalism. She was also an outstanding cook, and my wife and I still talk about the Saturday mornings when she would show up with warm homemade fried pies. It was a real treat.”
Assistant Vice President Cindy Ringwald worked with Nancy for 25 years.
“During those years, I was always impressed with her loving personality and her faith,” Ringwald said. “She absolutely loved working for Liberty National Bank, and the other employees love her also. She will be greatly missed.”
Senior vice president and cashier Jana Copeland said Nancy did her work timely and correctly, and stayed busy after retirement.
“I would see her at lunch at Burgerland with a friend who volunteered at the hospital with her,” Copeland said. “She wanted to stay busy doing something, whether it be volunteering or helping Brian (Robbins) at Sandwich, Etc.”
It is at Sandwich, Etc. that I remember seeing Nancy most recently with her beautiful smile and that beautiful white hair. She will be remembered as beautiful both inside and out.
