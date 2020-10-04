Wow. Just wow.
How supporters from both sides of a presidential campaign could claim victory after Tuesday’s debate debacle is beyond me.
But they did.
As soon as the name calling and false statements started coming out of the mouths of President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, political pundits began twittering, and television talking heads talked way into the night exalting the performances of their favorites while demeaning the opposing candidate.
As could be expected, Fox News leaned toward Trump as the winner while CNN and most other media outlets sided with the Biden campaign in calling the president’s performance a “complete meltdown” and “national disaster.”
Using an interview with the Trump campaign and Republican National Campaign officials, Fox News touted the president as “the clear winner” and a “strong president at the top of his game.” Fox contributor Doug Schoen said the president was “in control of the conversation, in control of the discussion, and if not presidential, certainly more in command.”
Trump campaign manager said the debate revealed Biden as “too weak to be president, and that the former vice president spent most of the evening on his heels, unable to explain his 47 years of failure as a Washington politician.”
While Fox commentaries supported Trump as the clear winner, CNN promoted a poll of 568 voters that said six in 10 respondents gave Biden the win.
“Beyond overall praise for his performance, voters who watched the debate largely said that they trusted the former vice president over the current president on major issues covered in the debate, including racial inequality (66% trust Biden more, 29% Trump), health care (66% Biden to 32% Trump), the coronavirus outbreak (64% Biden to 34% Trump) and Supreme Court nominations (54% Biden to 43% Trump).
The poll, however, comes with a disclaimer. The voters who watched the debate were more partisan than Americans as a whole — 36% identified as independents or nonpartisans compared with around 40% in the general public, and the group of debate watchers was more Democratic than a typical survey of all adults, with 39% identifying as Democrats and 25% as Republicans.
There were no winners Tuesday night, only losers with the eyes on the world clearly focused on a nation divided. Billed as an opportunity for undecided voters to take a real-time look at both candidates, and to gain some insight as to how each plans to calm racial unrest and the devastating effects of the novel coronavirus, Tuesday’s debate failed miserably.
Rather than chance another embarrassing moment on the world stage, further debates between these two candidates should be called off, which is likely now that the president has contracted Covid-19.
My prayers go out to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a speedy recovery and for Vice President Mike Pence and challenger Kamala Harris as they prepare for the Wednesday night vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City, Utah.
