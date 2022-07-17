The men and women who sit around the horseshoe in the Commissioners’ Courtroom at the Lamar County Courthouse, as well as other county officials who sit through hours and hours of budget preparation each year, are to commended for their stamina, their open discussions, their efforts toward compromise, their willingness to make hard decisions and for their foresight.
Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell, along with Commissioners Alan Skidmore, Lonnie Layton, Ronnie Bass and Kevin Anderson, in addition to auditor Kayla Hall and county clerk Ruth Sisson, have my respect for their attention to detail. I witnessed the court in action this past week as officials wrapped up what has been a month filled with budget workshops in preparation for a new fiscal year that begins Oct. 1. Fortunately for me, I missed much of the painstaking details during the past several weeks while on vacation.
Although I know the group will be criticized for their decision to give themselves, as well as all elected officials and county employees, a $3,000 pay increase, the justifications for the increase have merit. The increasing cost of living alone is enough to justify more pay, and the fact that we need to retain qualified and experienced people at the helm just adds to the justification.
Commissioners get the big picture.
“The only thing we have to offer our citizens is the service we provide,” Bass said during discussion on Tuesday. “I want the best employees to take care of our citizens, and that’s why it’s important to pay our people.”
I am especially pleased with the 7% increase the court provided law enforcement, which provides a bit more than a $3,000 increase for armed patrol officers and for security officers at the courthouse. All other sheriff department personnel, including jailers and telecommunication officers, received the $3,000 across-the-board increase.
I visited with Sheriff Scott Cass after budget discussions wrapped up to get his assessment of the current court. Like myself, Cass has been around the courthouse for more than 20 years. And like myself, the sheriff notices the strides this current court is making toward taking care of this community’s needs both now and into the future.
“I am more than appreciative of this court,” Cass said. “The court is working; the court is looking and not only looking today but they’re looking down the road and understanding where we are with a rapidly growing population.”
Examples of efficiency and foresight are numerous. Work is underway to hopefully solve a 20-year problem of a leaking courthouse roof by the removal of air handling units from atop the building. In the past year, commissioners have begun using more efficient equipment and longer-lasting methods to build better roads, a slow but steady process. And let’s not forget the recent purchase of property on North Main Street and the discussions with the City of Paris for the collaborative use of that property for the benefit of us all.
Lamar County elected officials definitely deserve a pat on the back. When you cross their paths, join me in letting them know their efforts are appreciated.
