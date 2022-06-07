Just some thoughts I managed to have during an exceedingly busy week:
An appellate court judge in New York upheld the rape conviction of Harvey Weinstein this week, tossing out the miscreant’s claims that the judge at his trail was prejudiced against him, and let some of the other women he was accused of using his wealth and power in Hollywood to sexually abuse to speak out at the trial.
Hate to tell you this, Harvey, that is what a trial is all about. It’s called testimony. It is providing evidence of the suspect’s prior crimes and of a pattern of abuse.
If Weinstein hadn’t felt the need to prey on scores — if not hundreds — of struggling actresses and other female film workers so egregiously, he wouldn’t be in a California prison now, pouting, and waiting for the next trial to start for sexually assaulting five more women.
Oh, and by the way, I still say shame on the film industry bigwigs that let this loser get away with his crimes for so long. Women everywhere need to remember that there are still a lot of “Harvey Weinstein”s out there. Just because women are “woke” doesn’t mean we can stop fighting against sexual predation and the cultural bias that lets men think they can get away with it.
My daddy used to say “Learn something new every day,” and I do try to do that, everyday. The other day, reading the news about the big national spelling bee that’s been going on lately, I saw the word “schwa” and how it tripped up some of the best little spellers in the country.
I googled it and found out that a “schwa” is a vowel sound — the most common vowel sound, mind you — and is defined as “the unstressed central vowel (as in a mom e nt a go), represented by the symbol that has a forward slash, an upside down “a” and another forward slash, in the International Phonetic Alphabet.
The explanation is further illustrated with this: Examples of a schwa: a: balloon. e: problem.
This unaccented vowel sound is one we all use everyday, apparently. Both sentences in this paragraph are full of schwas.
And this sound is the only speech sound that has received its own name.
The Tony Awards are coming, and I can hardly wait.
After two years of no — or next to no — professional live theater, Broadway is back in business, despite the lingering virus and its ability to wreak havoc on shows, and this year’s awards should be a bang-up affair.
I have never seen a show on Broadway, but I love the Tonys. I love watching performers and technical/artistic creators in live theater get the recognition they are due from their peers. It’s always a great show, even when it’s weird and inexplicable. Maybe more so, because of that.
I was happy to hear that Broadway icon Patti LuPone was up for a Tony this year for her turn in the revival of “Company,” and was delighted when she made the news recently, putting a pair of audience members who refused to wear masks in their place.
Yes, theaters in New York City still have requirements for masks on their audiences. The virus is still out there, people.
LuPone has a history of lashing out at audience members who engage in bad theater etiquette. Her salty words to the couple when they popped off to the diva are already being printed on T-shirts and being sold online and in stores in NYC.
LuPone once stopped a show to speak to a person who was using their phone to record a performance of a show — a definite no-no, for legal/copyright reasons in all theaters.
That reminds me of the story I heard about an actor on stage, distracted by a continuously ringing phone in the audience, who stopped, turned out to the auditorium and said, “Oh, for God’s sake, would you answer the damn thing.”
Or words to that effect.
