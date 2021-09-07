For the first time in almost a half-century, support for labor unions in the United States has eclipsed the two-thirds mark, a Gallup poll released Thursday shows. It is a sign that after decades of anti-union sentiment, the pendulum, as is inevitable of most political questions, has swung in the opposite direction.
There is a reason for that as those at the top of the corporate ladder have reaped billions of dollars at the expense of the rank and file workers who have seen little gain from more than a decade of economic growth.
The Gallup poll, the results of which were reported by The Hill and other media outlets, found 68% of Americans in its survey approved of labor unions. Just a dozen years ago, that number stood at less than half — 48%. The current approval rate in the poll is the highest since 1965, when it stood at 71%, according to The Hill.
Demographically, the gains are spread across all groups. Support is highest among Democrats at 90%, which is no surprise, but 47% of Republicans also gave their approval along with about two-thirds of independents.
This does not mean Congress or state legislatures should push through pro-union measures, but it does indicate the days of overpaid executives not allowing line workers bathroom breaks or paying them a livable wage are waning.
Unions came about in the country because of a very similar environment in the late 1800s. Workers tired of 12-hour shifts seven days a week in deadly conditions began organizing for better, more humane treatment. The response of companies at the time was to lock out workers or hired armed guards like the Pinkertons to restore order, even if it meant killing the rabble-rousers.
After unionization took hold and the federal government broke up the monopolies and instituted labor laws including the 40-hour work week and restrictions on child labor, labor organizations grew more powerful. Too powerful, in fact, putting their demands ahead of the health of the companies.
By the 1970s, major unions had succeeded in sabotaging themselves. Highly paid workers produced substandard products, bankrupting companies and forcing industries to move overseas or close entirely. The peak unionization rate was 35% during the mid-1950s, after a surge in unionization during the Great Depression and after World War II. Today, just 6.3% of private-sector workers belong to unions, down from 16.8% in 1983, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Just as they did with the robber barons of the Industrial Revolution, however, Americans are growing more disillusioned with the corporate-profit-first environment and see a need to address the inequities between their standard of living and those of the top tier. Unionization movements against companies such as Amazon and Starbucks are gaining strength.
The pandemic has forced the hand of many companies that relied on low wages and limited benefits to ramp up profits and share prices. They have turned now to offering bonuses, better pay and better working conditions to find people willing to work for them. Those moves will be necessary if they want to keep union organizers out of their businesses.
Larger employers will have a harder time, and recent applications for union votes at local health care providers, delivery drivers and service industry companies fill the National Labor Relations Board database. After decades of multibillion-dollar companies “holding the line on expense” at the expense of workers, those employees want to be rewarded for their sacrifices.
Labor Day was formed to pay homage to the hard-working Americans who serve as the engine of the economy and to give them a much-deserved break from the oppressive conditions of the time. Workers again are feeling oppressed and unappreciated, and it should not be a surprise if they increasingly return to unions seeking fairer treatment.
