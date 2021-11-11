I don’t like mirrors much. I’m overweight, wrinkled and pretty much a slob. As I write this, I have on an old pair of jeans with the three main colors of our home: Hamilton blue, Bright White outside and Cameo White inside. I’ve been painting trim and fences in them for years. My T-shirt extols the virtues of the Great Smoky Mountains, but has a conspicuous bleach spot. That’s about usual for my daily attire.
I need a haircut. My hair is doing it’s wings-over-the-ears thing. It’s gray, and I’m too tight and indifferent to color it.
This is me. Simply, honestly who I am. Oh, I can put on some slacks and a nice top and pass as a so-so decently attired person. But I seldom if ever feel a desire to get dressed up, made up and fixed up.
So why, when I am in an elevator, hotel or visiting a family member do I despise the me I see? Why do I turn my eyes away and stare at the floor? I suppose it’s because in our house there are no huge mirrors that show me from head to toe. No, there are head and shoulders reflections only. We no longer possess a full length mirror.
But even when we did have one, there was just a difference from these great “walls” of mirrors used to make hotel rooms seem larger or elevators less confining.
Especially despised are those bathrooms where you can see yourself in all your unclothed glory. Gravity does take its toll after years, and fat rolls can make one cringe when glimpsed in that silvered glass that does not lie.
These big mirrors allow you to catch glimpses of more than just the front side. Whose plus-sized blue jeaned backside is that? Oh my gosh, it’s me! Does that top really slide down that far in the back? And why haven’t I gotten a haircut about three months ago? Darn, I didn’t realize these shoes were so totally worn out.
I admire people who are faithful about always being turned out perfectly. They always look nice, fresh and attractive. Their hair is fixed, and their face is made up flawlessly. It takes work. I’m apparently lazy. I think about it, but never do it.
I do well if I have on a top without spots or jeans without paint. I do usually manage to have on socks that match. The reason for that is I buy them all the same so I don’t wear mismatches.
Shoes are a real challenge. Because of my badly crippled foot, I am confined to good quality athletic shoes. Only. No heels, no flats. Indeed, not even a slip-on loafer. Boring.
But, I digress. Back to those mirrors.
I still don’t know why they insist on the great expanses of mirrors in places where you probably don’t want them. Oh, I’m sure there are some bodybuilders or slim, trim youngsters out there who want to admire their reflection. But most of us would just as soon not have our double chins, spare tires or bony backsides on display.
I do not fool myself by avoiding my reflection. I’m not that way about photos. I know what I look like. I’m pretty much at home in my own skin.
But for some reason, I can do without the big mirror revelation. I have a feeling I’m not alone in this.
