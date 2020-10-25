Organized, efficient, friendly and sanitized.
That’s how I found the polling place when I cast my ballot Thursday at the Lamar County Courthouse Annex during what is believed to be the largest turnout of early voters in Lamar County history.
With face mask in place, and voter registration card and driver’s license in hand, I checked in at one of the four check-in stations and received a pen. Pens are usually found on tables where voting takes place, but because of Covid-19, each voter receives a sanitized pen and then turns it in after voting to be sanitized again. I then selected a ballot from another official behind a plexiglass shield and then sat down at one of the table dividers to mark my ballot. I noticed a poll worker wiped down where I was seated as soon as I finished voting.
The official who instructed me how to place my ballot in Box No. 4 determined mine was about ballot number 10,235 to be cast since early voting began two weeks ago. It took me less than 10 minutes to complete my duty as a citizen, and I felt a feeling of pride when I placed the “I Voted” sticker on my shirt as I walked out of the polling place.
After voting, I asked Lamar County Elections Administrator Tricia Johnson about voter turnout, and the special precautions in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to the measures used during the day, she said the location is sanitized each night with a handheld electrostatic sprayer, the same type device used in schools.
Johnson also talked about curbside voting, offered this year as an option for voters who are unable to come inside, or who may be fearful of possible Covid-19 exposure.
“Our curbside voting is huge,” Johnson said. “People are so appreciative of it. We’ve got cones set up outside for parking and whenever people come up they give us a call and tell us what they are driving. A worker goes out, gets their identification and brings it inside to check in and then takes a ballot to them. We step away from the vehicle until they have voted, collect the ballot and bring it in to deposit in the correct ballot box.
“We’ve gotten lots of cool kudus for this, which are appreciated because we feel sometimes this is a thankless job,” Johnson said. “We enjoy getting out of here for a little while, visiting and just feeling the breeze outside because we’ve had a lot of long days in this building.”
Johnson said she encourages early voting, which is taking place for the third week, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“We can get people in and out quickly with our four check-in stations as opposed to election day,” Johnson said. “From the door to the exit, it takes eight to 10 minutes. That beats the lines voters may encounter at the precinct polls on election day, especially in the heavy voting areas.”
Let me add another kudos for Johnson and her election workers for a job well done, and for making early voting during these troubling times an enjoyable and safe experience.
Let me join our election administrator in encouraging everyone to vote in what is being termed by many as the most important election of our lifetime.
