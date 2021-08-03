At any time, day or night, whether it’s the weekend or during the week, volunteer firefighters are prepared to answer a call for help.
Most of the time, they can and do. Sometimes, though, they’re at work and they can’t respond. That means there are calls for the fire department in which there may not be enough firefighters to fill the need, and additional aid has to be called, usually from a neighboring volunteer fire department.
More volunteer firefighters top the lists of needs for most departments in Lamar and Red River counties. Reno Volunteer Fire Department Chief Chad Graves mentioned that need during his department’s hamburger cookout at the latest Reno Movies in the Park, and it’s a common refrain from chiefs throughout the nation.
Many of the departments have a solid roster of volunteers, but unless they’re retired or between jobs, many are working full-time jobs. Some of those jobs may be miles and miles away from home, meaning the firefighter is too far away to respond. Other firefighters may not have the financial resources to clock out and rush to a scene when the pager beeps. And some companies simply do not allow for volunteer firefighters to take off.
No matter the reason, it can affect daytime response to calls, as Powderly Fire Chief Roger Bussell told Lamar County commissioners in August 2019. The Covid-19 pandemic may have contributed to greater daytime response numbers, if volunteers were working from home or found themselves without a job, but it’s also taken a financial toll on our volunteer fire departments because many canceled their regular fundraisers as part of the guidance against gathering in large groups.
Our volunteer fire departments are important — they save taxpayers millions of dollars each year. Consider a donation, or even better, consider serving. Any and all help will be appreciated by our volunteer firefighters and the communities they serve.
Klark Byrd
