Well, whad’ya know? Piggly Wiggly is back in town.
I was going through the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce’s social media the other day to glean pictures of ribbon cuttings for the Sunday paper when I found a post welcoming Piggly Wiggly, the grocery store chain, back to Paris. I was taken aback, really. I hadn’t heard the venerable grocery retailer was coming back to Paris. Truthfully, I hadn’t thought Piggly Wiggly was even in business anymore. Goes to show what I know.
The new Piggly Wiggly is located in the same place it occupied for many, many years when I was a kid, in the 600 block of Bonham Street. At some point over the years, it had moved out of West Paris and into a space at the corner of Collegiate Drive and Lamar Avenue. I cannot recall just when it made that move, but I do know that’s where it was in the mid 1980s when a friend of mine, a grown man who had just recently mustered out of the Marines, who was looking for a new job and had moved back in with his parents temporarily, began working as a “night stock boy” at the Piggly Wiggly. We laughed about it, a lot.
The West Paris location was filled by what I think was a succession of other grocery retailers, and I can count on one hand the number of times I ever shopped there. I had developed a preference for Kroger by that time.
My grandparents shopped at Piggly Wiggly all the time, I remember. It was the closest supermarket to where they lived in northwest Paris, and I can remember going with Memaw to the store to buy groceries. She liked it; it had everything she wanted in her pantry and fridge, and she liked the prices and the quality, so why go all the way across town?
I remember my grandad always called it “Hoggly Woggly,” chuckling like he had just heard the joke for the first time and it just tickled him to death. I can recall him calling out to Memaw as she went out the door to not forget to get “some of that good speckled vanilla Cabells ice cream.” He liked ice cream a lot, especially with speckles.
I wondered what ever happened to Cabells ice cream?
There never were a lot of grocery stores in West Paris, as I recall. There was a meat market/grocery on the corner of 24th and Bonham streets that started out owned by a man named Moore and was eventually bought out by a man named Ford, but it was nowhere big enough to be called a supermarket. My mom worked there for a while and did most of her shopping there for many years.
There were a number of small grocery stores I recall, though — one at the corner of Bonham and 19th NW streets, two that stood right across the street from each other at the corner of 19th NW and West Campbell streets, both heavily damaged or wiped out in the 1982 tornado, and another further out 19th Street NW, that had a much bigger selection of candy, in a big wooden glass-fronted candy case, just smothered in fingerprints from the kids who stood there enthralled at the vast selection of penny candies.
I know there were others, but they weren’t in my neck of the woods, so they don’t figure in my memories that much.
The former Piggly Wiggly was in the same building as Palace Drugs in those days, and there was a five and dime store, too, but I cannot for the life of me dredge up the name. There were about five of those in town back then.
Today, I still prefer shopping at Kroger, but I might just take a drive out Bonham Street and check out the “new” Piggly Wiggly. Just for old time’s sake. It’s good to have them back.
