Should schools return to on campus learning, or should students prepare for at-home virtual classroom sessions? It’s a pertinent question in the age of Covid-19 as the 2020-21 school year approaches. Trouble is, there’s no easy answer.
As indicated by The Paris News poll, some parents are comfortable with the idea of sending their children back to school and some aren’t. Teacher surveys by local school districts show some are comfortable getting back in the classroom while others aren’t.
Local school administrators are keenly aware that what’s right for one family won’t always be right for another, and so they’ve been working away to provide parents with options to ensure children in the district receive their education.
But state officials just keep muddying the waters. In mid-July, the Texas Education Agency told school districts they would receive funding even if local health officials ordered them to stay closed, as long as they offered remote instruction for all students. Local school officials then looked to local health officials until Attorney General Ken Paxton, in non-binding guidance, said local health officials can’t preemptively keep schools closed, even as Covid-19 cases in their jurisdictions climb. Gov. Greg Abbott backed Paxton’s stance and moved to block local health authorities’ roles in school reopening plans.
The state should go hands off local school districts and local health authorities, and allow them to work together to determine what will be the best course of action for students. Because Delta County has five or fewer active cases of Covid-19, it might make sense for Cooper ISD to go ahead and open, whereas Paris school districts may need more time to get everything in place because Lamar County continuously has more than 120 active cases.
“The government closest to the people serves the people best.” Wise words from Thomas Jefferson that are as true today as when he spoke them.
Klark Byrd
