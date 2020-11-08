With the holiday shopping season coming at us, I thought this might be a good time to discuss one of the most frequently asked questions: Windows, Mac or Chromebook?
The answer is as simple as it is complex: It depends.
Before you go computer shopping, there’s a few questions you should ask yourself:
— Do I need to install programs?
— How much money am I looking to spend?
— What is most compatible with my other hardware?
If you answer yes to the first question, cross Chromebooks off the list. If you say “as little as possible” to the second question, goodbye Macs. And if you need compatibility with a smartphone or other Apple- or Android-based device, sayonara Windows (unless you know what you’re doing).
When PCs, and later laptops, first hit the market, Microsoft’s Windows operating system was all the rage. It was super customizable, allowing you to install any program to meet your need, and because you needed only as much hardware as the software required, prices ranged from affordable to “Honey, I’ve mortgaged the house.”
Unfortunately, Microsoft’s large user base was too tempting a target for hackers and the makers of malware and spyware. Despite a regular schedule of publishing security patches, Windows remains the most targeted operating system in the world. And unless you own a Windows-based smartphone or tablet, it can be tricky getting it to work correctly with other devices. In recent years, apps have overcome this challenge, but it takes work.
Like Windows-based computers, Macs can install other programs, such as Adobe Creative Suite and Thunderbird, and although they cost you a pretty penny, they are safer than Windows-based computers and work hand-in-hand with iPhones and iPads.
Apple products continue to carry a premium price, even as the materials they use in their products have become cheaper and even as their market share has eroded. Want a MacBook Air? You’re looking at $999.
But Macs continue to be a smart choice for the dedicated Apple customer, i.e., the iPhone user with an Apple TV and an iTunes subscription. Plus, refurbished Macs are easy enough on the wallet, yet work good as new.
For most people, my advice is to consider a Chromebook. These computers are less expensive, have longer lasting batteries, and are virtually immune to today’s viruses and malware.
Unlike their Mac and Windows counterparts, Chromebooks start up fast — really fast. My Samsung Chromebook 2, purchased six years ago, starts up in under 9 seconds. And Chromebooks can’t be beat on battery life. A new Acer Chromebook 311 boasts a 10-hour battery life. My Chromebook still gives me 7 hours before needing to be plugged in, and I have a full battery again in about an hour.
Perhaps one of the best parts about owning a Chromebook is there’s nothing to install. If you’re an Android smartphone user or if you have a Gmail account, sign into your Chromebook and all your information from the cloud is there. Chromebooks come with a small amount of onboard memory, usually about 16GB, because they are meant to do one thing — run Google’s Chrome web browser. While you won’t be able to install other programs, there are usually web-based versions you can use.
In the end, there are pros and cons to each operating system. Weigh it out and be honest with yourself about how much computer you really need. Your wallet may thank you for it.
