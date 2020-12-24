Merry Christmas, folks.
As the cold wind blows in, both frigid and stout,
May Christmas cheer warm your inards as well as your out.
I pray this column finds you and yours healthy, happy and basking in the glow of the spirit of the season, and in the company of loved ones and friends, or at the very least, interacting with merry folks soon to be added to the above categories.
Normally I would have submitted a Christmas poem here, but once again it seems that muse took an early flight to a different holiday destination. I’ve paced back and forth for a good while today waiting for inspiration, but little has been forthcoming. Late this afternoon a few sketchy limericks drifted in, but certainly nothing worthy of passing along.
Monday night we embarked on something of a family Christmas tradition. We bundled up, got in a vehicle and went exploring all over the area looking for and at Christmas lights, decorations and yard displays. Up in the high country we took a well warmed 4x4 truck. Up there, we’d start out in 4-Hi, and hope we wouldn’t have to lock the hubs to get home. On really cold nights, the defrosters were hard pressed to keep up if there were three or more in the cab. At the risk of dating myself, cracking open the wing-windows usually helped a lot, but the rear edges of the door windows usually ended up with frost on both sides of the glass.
These days are a lot different. Now we tend to dress just a little warmer and crank the heater on high, and drop the top on the little sports buggy for a better view and to catch any stray music and caroling when possible. Although, by way of admission, we haven’t heard carolers out in quite a few years.
The recent trend of fewer and half-hearted light displays took a hit on the chin this year. Maybe it’s folks who are just about done with all the doom and gloom, or maybe the panicky Grinches and their threats of canceling Christmas are getting exactly the kind of response they deserve. In either case, we saw some really nice displays. Some were very traditional, some decidedly high-tech, and some humble, but beautifully and tastefully done.
Perhaps the nativity scenes gracing yards this year are a little more poignant for the times in which they are displayed. In such days of trouble and strife and of misguided men and women inflicting anything and everything but the spirit of love and fellowship upon each other, a visible and blatant reminder of the grace, hope, promise and love of God means just a little bit more.
We’ll be going back out again tonight to catch a few latecomers and last minute efforts. Looking at the thermometer, we’ll be dressing a bit heavier, though. Wednesday’s winds scooted the warm air out of the area, and left us all with a fresh new batch to warm up and send on.
Speaking of that wind, we may end up having a nice Christmas Eve bon fire, too. That spanking breeze did a fine job of power-packing my carport full of dried autumnal oak leaves. It’s a bit of a chore, but it sure beats shoveling the driveway free of two feet of snow. Gotta love those winters in Northeast Texas!
So this one is a little shorter than usual, but I wanted to leave enough room this time around for a Christmas Card from our house, to all of yours.
From the Holiday Hearth here at The Paper Radio, Merry Christmas everyone, and may God grace you and yours with everything you need and most of what you want.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.