When claims of social media bias against conservatives are made, they often are done through anecdotes without supporting data to back it up. The method makes it both easy to get people to rally behind the cause but also easy to debunk.
A survey from Pew Research Center in August indicated 90 percent of Republicans believed social media sites censored political viewpoints. About 59 percent of Democrats think that’s the case.
Whether either side is correct should be irrelevant to the question, however. The discussion should be about whether we believe government should be dictating how private companies operate their businesses, and that answer is no.
That makes the Texas Senate bill holding social media companies civilly liable for how Texans’ comments are treated on social media a waste of time and paper.
Foremost, any regulatory action against social media giants Facebook, Twitter and YouTube would fall under the purview of the federal government, not each state legislature, and attempts to enforce political views on private companies have not gone well in court.
Two prominent examples are when a cake baker in Colorado sued to maintain the right not to provide a wedding cake for a gay couple, and Hobby Lobby not being required to provide some forms of birth control as required under the Affordable Care Act.
In both cases, the rights of the business to exercise their First Amendment freedoms were upheld from government intervention.
It also should be noted how narrowly the bill is crafted as to which companies it would apply.
It only seeks to punish media companies with at least 100 million monthly users from blocking, banning, demonetizing or discriminating against a user based on their viewpoint or their location within Texas. As such, platforms that cater to conservatives — such as Parler (2.3 million monthly users), MeWe (6 million members) and Gab (3.7 million monthly users) — wouldn’t face any consequences for restricting the speech of liberals or moderates.
The Senate rejected a proposed Democratic amendment to lower the threshold to 25 million monthly users.
Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and all other social media platforms should make abundantly clear what their policies are for acceptable and unacceptable content and enforce them equally.
A threat of violence should be removed regardless of whether it is made by the Oath Keepers or Antifa. False information should be handled with the same standards of veracity media companies apply to their reporting. Users who do not believe they are doing so are free to find other venues, just as they can decide not to shop at Target because of its stance on social issues.
The government’s insistence on being the arbiter of acceptable content in the online public square is Orwellian. The Texas Legislature’s attempt to take on that role opens a door conservatives could regret down the road should they lose their majority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.