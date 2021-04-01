I was surprised at your comments in The Paris News article about GOP-sponsored voter legislation. The Paris News chose not to print my comments, but I’d appreciate it if you would consider these aspects of the proposed laws and contact the relevant legislators if you think it appropriate.
Section 3.08 bars elections staff from going to polling places to help address problems or make sure things are running smoothly.
Section 4.01 makes it more onerous for people with disabilities to vote with an assistant.
Section 5.05 forbids election office staff and clerks from sending vote by mail applications to voters who are 65 and older.
Section 1 talks about unifying election procedures, rather than letting elections office staff/clerks who know their communities run elections in ways that support the community
Although the overall intent of the legislation is voter suppression, the above sections definitely limits your authority and ability to do your job well.
Gary R. O’Connor
Powderly
