For weeks now, local governments from school board to city councils to county commissioners’ courts have been working through their budgets and setting property tax rates to fund them. The public is invited to oversee this process, which takes a couple of weeks as elected officials review department requests like salary increases, new equipment and vehicle purchases and other expenses. Yet, meeting after meeting, public hearing after public hearing, the public has been largely absent.
There are any number of reasons why that is, and all of them are disheartening.
One of the most common reasons no one from the public attends meetings to speak for or against budgets and tax rates is they simply don’t care. We might all be living in a community, but we’re disconnected from it as the internet brings much more of the world into our own personal worlds. Low voter turnout is further proof that, by and large, fewer of us care about who is governing us, let alone their decisions as they do so.
Another reason that frequently comes up is that people don’t know when the meetings are taking place. In addition to announcing upcoming meetings in the newspaper, local governments are required by law post in a conspicuous place their agenda. Those agendas must state when and where meetings will occur and what action may be taken.
Another reason is a conflict of time, whether it be for work or family reasons. Not every government meets at a convenient time for every constituent, but there are ways around that, including letters to the editor in the newspaper or letters to your precinct or district representative.
These are our communities. Our elected officials work for us. In the absence of the public, all too often, government starts working for itself.
Klark Byrd
