Last week, we had a story in the paper about a renovation/restoration to the front of one of the grand ladies of Paris’ downtown — the Crook-Record building, which a lot of people around town remember as the Belk building.
After the Fire of 1916, which destroyed just about all of Paris downtown commercial district, plus hundreds of private homes in the heart of the city, a company by the name of Crook-Record built a three-story brick building with a basement — something you don’t see a lot of in this part of the woods — on the south side of the city’s central square to house its mercantile business, which was a growing concern. It was eventually bought by the Perkins Bros., Samuel and J.J., who had their own line of retail dry goods stores across the state as well as into Oklahoma.
Belk was founded in the 1880s back east but had expanded across the Mississippi sometime in the late 1940s and took over the building. Belk occupied the site until it moved to the brand-spanking new Mirabeau Square Shopping Center, which was built in 1977 on the eastern loop.
My grandmother, Tommie Mae Head Boswell, worked at Perkins Bros. for a number of years and used to talk about her days there. According to her, Perkins’ was the best place, overall, in town to buy ladies wear. There were other places to get dresses, fancier or more expensive, but Perkins’ was the place to get a good dress at a good price, she said. She talked about the elevator and the elderly fellow that ran it and about the pneumatic money/messaging system they had in the building. She also said that Perkins was the place in town everyone shopped at for linens like napkins and tablecloths.
My grandmother — we called her Memaw — sewed, a lot, back in the day and Perkins’ fabric department was her first choice for materials and notions and such. I recall the time she pulled a dress out of storage — it was a costume, really — she had sewn for the store’s Rodeo Days celebration, a piece of work she said was made entirely of goods she bought from her employer. It was a pioneer-style skirt and bodice in a cotton gingham, ankle-length with mutton chop sleeves and a high collar with tiny buttons up the front of the top. I wore the thing to school for a presentation on Texas history. It even had a bonnet, one of those little-house-on-the -prairie things you see in the old westerns.
By the time I came along, Perkins’ was gone, replaced by Belks, but Memaw continued to swear by the quality of the clothes and dry goods the new owners offered.
Belk’s fabric department was in the basement, so I suspect I spent a lot of time down there. I remember the windowless space, which we never accessed by elevator. We always walked down the stairs from the sidewalk situated to the east of the main street entrance. I remember standing under the frosted glass blocks built into the ceiling of the room where it ran under the sidewalk outside, watching the shadows of people walking overhead, while Memaw oohed and ahhed over the latest Singers and the new-fangled invisible zippers.
I recently ran across a photo of the Belk building in the 1961 Owl, Paris High School’s yearbook, before they covered the front of the building with a modern facade. The ground floor was all glass, much as it is still, but it had several glass display cases out front, which are no longer there. The second and third floors facing the square had three big sets of windows, all trimmed in white, which really stood out against the brick building.
I hope the owners of the building are planning to refurbish the building to its original look. It would be nice to see the grand dame restored to splendor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.