One never knows when a Facebook post can become the highlight of your week.
That was the case Thursday when I accidentally came across a live video of long-time friend, retired Paris attorney and community activist, Mary Walker Clark, as she shared during a Rotary Club meeting about her recently published book, “Landing In My Present.”
Thanks to the video, I learned firsthand how Mary’s book about her emotional connection with a father, who died when she was 16, came about via a trip halfway around the world to where World War II pilot Charlie Walker, of Plainview, flew the Hump over the treacherous Himalayan mountains between India and China 75 years ago. On 150 missions, he delivered much needed gasoline to our Chinese allies toward the end of the war with Japan.
Released in June, the book is the result of four years of historical research, interviews with family and friends and a trip to Misamari, India, and Kumming, China, with her husband, Dr. Edward Clark, one of her four brothers, Mark Walker, and his wife, Jan.
Reading the book soon after it’s release, I became enthralled with Mary’s natural writing abilities, something I already knew from the columns she writes about her worldwide travel adventures.
But this book takes her writing abilities to a whole new level as the author intertwines history with adventure travel, her personal loss of a father and the account of how she reconnected with him 50 years after his death, overcoming a natural teenage grief reaction to bury his memory deep in her mind.
The book is filled with Mary’s many “discoveries” and “coincidences” as she likens them to a treasure hunt, the first being an interview her aunt conducted with a pilot from Lubbock who just happened to fly with her father on his last mission over the Hump. Prior to the chance encounter, the two West Texas pilots had never met although they lived a mere 40 miles apart. The aunt shared the recording of the interview with Mary in 2000 during a family reunion.
Mary knew then she wanted to reconnect with the father she thought she never really knew although work and family duties put the project on hold for the next 14 years.
“I knew I had to write this book,” Mary said she realized after her trip in 2016 to the Himalayan villages where her father and the other pilots who flew the Hump are remembered by many as “heroes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.