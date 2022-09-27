If I were to walk down the street in any city in the state of Texas with a population of say over two and ask what is your favorite burger chain in the state, I would be willing to bet somebody’s else’s prized possession that the overwhelming majority would say Whataburger.
Say no more, case closed, that is it.
When it comes to hamburger chains in Texas, there is simply no choice, but Corpus Christi’s Whataburger that was divinely created in August of 1950.
It is only one burger chain that proudly serves a burger the way God directed a burger to be made. The rest are just pretenders to the burger crown.
So imagine my dumbfoundment, when an email sent to this newspaper in the great state of Texas concluded that A&W was the favorite hamburger chain in Texas.
This must be a joke, right.
I didn’t even know that chain was still around in Texas, but turns out after I checked the A&W’s website there are locations in Texas.
There are only a few, 22 A&W’s in 16 Texas cities and towns. San Antonio has four while Austin, Dallas and Fort Worth have two each.
So this survey is going to have me believe that a chain with 22 restaurants is more popular in my home state than one with more than 670. I don’t think so.
They couldn’t have based it on sales, I mean I am no mathematical genius, but you cannot tell me that 22 stores are outselling a chain with 670 locations.
But the email from the marketing firm Top Data that did the survey did not say best-selling. It said the Best Burger Chain and later said the favorite.
You still have to be kidding
The marketing firm’s website said the methodology used “to determine the favorite burger chains, TOP Data used a combination of GPS tracking data from the largest burger chains mixed with a survey of 1,000 Americans.”
Well, how many of those Americans were native Texans; I can tell you it wasn’t many.
And maybe not everyone going to Whataburger in this state is driving a car with a global positioning system. I know I am not because MINI charges for that option and I opted out.
I went to a Whataburge fan page on Facebook to see what other Whataburger loyalists were saying about this truly unjust survey result.
The views there collaborated my own.
One said, “Seriously, read the article. Only 1,000 people in an online survey nationwide, and those people that claimed to be from Texas ranked as the top chain a brand with only 13 locations. It’s a garbage poll.”
Another fellow was as astounded as I was and said, “Dumbest thing I’ve ever heard. Who did they survey?
One commenter just passed off the survey as something to pay no attention to at all with his, “I saw the survey, absolutely ridiculous
“No one asked ME,” he said. Indeed, no one asked me either.
In keeping with the divinity of Whataburger’s burgers one said simply, “Blasphemy.”
While another guy said, “You guys are the best.”
And when it comes to burger chains, I could not agree more.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
