As you may have read on today’s front page, The Paris News is teaming up with First Christian Church again this year to reward acts of kindness this year. The success of this campaign, called “Christmas is for Kindness,” rests entirely in your hands.
We need your nominations. We need to know who provided an act of kindness this year with no expectation of reward. First Christian Church has provided 12 $50 gift certificates, and we’ll give out two with each edition of The Paris News between Sunday and Dec. 23.
Nominations need to include the act of kindness, the person’s name and their contact information, and they will be entered into a drawing to win one of those gift certificates. The winning entries will be published in the newspaper.
Now, here’s what you need to know: Nominations can be made by emailing editor@theparisnews.com or by dropping a letter off at the front desk in our lobby at 5050 SE Loop 286 in Paris.
The “Christmas is for Kindness” campaign got started last year during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. It was a rough year, to say the least, and many people were struggling as the holidays approached. First Christian Church board chairman Ronnie Nutt contacted The Paris News, asking if the newspaper would be the church’s partner in rewarding acts of kindness through the year.
What we found last year was two things. One, many good deeds were done out of the kindness of someone’s heart, and two, those nominated were humble, down-to-earth local residents who took time to care for someone else without the need or desire for reimbursement.
Winners last year included local business owners who went the extra mile for a customer or who provided services for local first responders. One winner chipped in to help Habitat For Humanity. Another provided free Christmas Day meals for years. A fundraiser to help save Paris Community Theatre and a former special education teacher also won gift certificates last year.
What it boils down to is this: The possibilities are as endless as the acts of kindness themselves. Anyone who lives and works in the Red River Valley who is nominated for any act of kindness this year could win a $50 gift certificate. All it takes is the nomination.
Let’s work together to make Christmas a little sweeter for those who make life a little easier, a little better, for others throughout the year.
Klark Byrd
