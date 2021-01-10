The phones are ringing and visitors are stopping by, many to ask the same questions: Where are the Covid-19 vaccines, and how do I get one?
The answer is supplies are limited, and so are the number of providers able to give the shots. The vaccine rollout has been uneven and is based on population. Some counties have yet to receive a shipment — Red River and Delta counties among them, according to officials and the Texas Department of State Health Services website. Tight supplies have also limited who qualifies to receive it. Right now, it’s only available to those involved in direct frontline care or long-term care, those 65 years and older, or those 16 years and older with at least one chronic medical condition.
A DSHS map shows six locations in The Paris News service area received shipments of the Moderna vaccine: In Lamar County, Paris Regional Medical Center received 600 doses, Kroger Pharmacy and Brookshire’s Pharmacy received 500 and 100 doses, respectively; and the Paris-Lamar County Health District received 200. In Fannin County, Puckett Family Clinic got 500 doses while Brookshire’s Pharmacy received 200.
Agencies in Lamar County say all vaccines have been administered, and none know when their next shipment will come. There’s an additional factor with the next shipment: A second dose must be administered about 28 days after the first for full inoculation.
As for the rest of us, the DSHS says: “Spring 2021 is the best estimate of when vaccine will be available for the general public, but that may change. It depends on vaccine production and how quickly other vaccines become available. The Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel is considering what criteria could be used for later stages of vaccine distribution.”
As virus cases surge, it is frustrating that a line of defense is just out of reach. Keep in mind the logistical nightmare it must be to distribute limited supplies to more than 330 million people. Be patient. In the meantime, continue to follow guidelines like mask wearing and frequent hand washing or sanitizing to prevent illness. Try to be mindful of physical distance to others too now that the more contagious strain of Covid-19 has been found in Texas.
Klark Byrd
