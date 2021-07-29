Right now, storms, rains and wind aren’t our problem — it’s the heat. These bright, sunny days pretty well dictate that we fish early, late or the midnight hours. Short early trips are OK, but if you’re like me, you like to fish longer than three hours.
To solve that little problem, I like to fish from 11 p.m. until it starts heating up. By fishing these hours, I get enough time on the water and it really feels like I’ve been fishing. Over the years, I’ve found that some lakes are better than others for night fishing, and my favorite has been Fork. I like to choose several places close together so I don’t have to run very far. I like humps, points or channel swings that are close to deep water in the 20- to 30-foot range and then I fish it at 10 to 18 feet deep.
My go-to baits for this pattern are jigs and 10-inch dark worms. Sometimes at Fork, the fish will school on the surface, so I keep a Big Black spinner bait and a Whopper Popper handy.
Fishing at night is much cooler and you don’t need a lot of supplies — just bug spray, water and maybe a few snacks. You will find that the lake comes alive at night. The darkness gives cover for the fish, and they get more aggressive. They will slow down for a little bit, and then start feeding again. These windows where they are biting and feeding will make your trip worthwhile. Remember that the fish are using the darkness for cover, so use only a small light and keep it in the bottom of the boat and use it only as needed.
We all know that our lakes and the fish have really been pressured during the day lately. If you’ve never fished at night, just give it a try to beat the heat and experience something different. Just have fun and be safe, and maybe I’ll see you on the water some evening.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water clear; 86-89 degrees; 0.13 feet low. Black bass are good on flipping jigs, top waters, spinners and plastic worms near grass lines, brush and rocky shorelines. Drop shots, football jigs and crank baits are working in deeper water near cover or timber. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles, under docks and timber near a creek or channel. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait.
Caddo: Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 0.85 feet high. Largemouth bass are good working crankbaits, flipping jigs, topwaters and drop shots near grass lines, drop-offs and trees. Crappie are good on minnows and light weight jigs near brush piles and timber. White bass are fair on slabs and swimbaits on the channel edges, flats and main lake humps. Chain pickerel are slow with spoons and small jigs. Catfish are good on nightcrawlers, chicken liver and live bait.
Cooper: Water lightly stained; 89 degrees; 0.11 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on diving crankbaits, green or black Carolina-rigged worms, double bladed spinners and flipping jigs. The white bass and hybrids are good over humps, ridges and flats using live bait, slabs, spoons and swimbaits. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs working brush piles and timber. Catfish are good on live bait and earthworms.
Fork: Water lightly stained; 86 to 90 degrees; 0.27 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on topwaters and buzz baits (early or late in the day), Carolina rigged plastic worms and craws, shad like crankbaits and football jigs working timber and brush piles. White and yellow bass are fair using live bait, jigging spoons and slabs on humps, flats and ridge lines. Crappie are good on minnows near brush piles, bridges and timber. Catfish are good using cut bait and live bait in water depths 15 to 25 feet.
Sulphur Springs: Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 0.73 feet low . Largemouth bass are slow on crankbaits, football jigs and drop shots working near points, drop-offs and fallen timber. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are fair on punch bait and earthworms.
Tawakoni: Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 0.20 feet high. Blue catfish are good on fresh cut or live bait. Channel catfish are good on earthworms, punch bait and chicken liver. Largemouth bass are fair on crankbaits, Texas-rigged plastic worms, flipping jigs and bladed spinners near vegetation lines, docks and flooded brush. White bass and hybrid stripers are good on swimbaits, slabs and live bait near the main lake channel, flats, drop-offs and humps. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks and bridge pilings.
Texoma: Water lightly stained; 80 to 83 degrees; 6.40 feet high. Striped bass are good on live bait, top waters and swimbaits in the river channel and tributaries. White bass are good on slabs and jigging spoons. Largemouth bass are good fishing bladed spinners, shaky head jigs, crankbaits and Texas rigged plastic worms. Crappie are fair on minnows near boathouses, timber near a channel and brush piles. Catfish are good on earthworms and punch bait.
Broken Bow: Elevation normal, water 82 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber.
Hugo: Elevation normal, water 86 degrees and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water 67 degrees and clear. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait, small lures, tube jigs and salmon eggs along creek channels.
McGee Creek: Elevation normal, water 84 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and chatter baits around brush structure, creek channels, points, riprap and rocks. White and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and topwater lures in coves, main lake and points; look for fish chasing shad.
Pine Creek: Elevation normal, water 84 degrees and clear. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs and topwater lures in coves and around points. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait below the dam and along creek channels.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.