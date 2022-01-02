Happy New Year!
It’s 2022, and hopefully this year will be a major turning point in the Covid-19 pandemic. Scientists and the medical community delivered some good news in the final days of 2021 regarding the disease, namely that the more contagious omicron variant appears to cause less severe symptoms than previous variants. Hospitalizations are once again rising amid this omicron wave, and while that does strain our medical facilities again, fewer deaths are being reported. Between vaccines and less deadly variants, we might see Covid-19 join the ranks of diseases like the flu — dangerous, but not society altering.
As we enter the new year, let’s give a thumbs up to those who submitted letters to the editor and guest commentaries throughout 2021. Their voice helped make this a better page and a better newspaper. Many of those writers represented the gamut of political stances, while others simply wished to publicly thank someone else. All of them knew the best way to have their viewpoint represented in these pages — speak up. Thank you to each writer, and we look forward to many more contributions this year.
For a thumbs down this week, we turn to state and national news regarding the most recent shootings. On Monday in Denver, Lyndon James McLeod is accused of killing five people in shootings that took place in less than an hour. And in Garland, police have charged a 14-year-old and his father, Richard Acosta, with capital murder in a triple killing at a gas station. It is sadly an all-too-common occurrence, and it’s one that needs to stop.
