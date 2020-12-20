I spent this week at home on a staycation to use up some of this vacation time sitting in my work account, so I’m completely out of touch with anything that happened this week. I can say that because I penned this commentary on Dec. 11.
While I can’t opine on this week’s happenings, I can offer a few holiday reminders.
I want to start with one that’s important to me — the Paris Life Calendar. This year’s calendar features REACH Center director Krissy Crites and one of the center’s children, a girl named Olivia. The pair were on the cover of the October edition for a story about the Red River Valley Down Syndrome Society and the REACH Center. Thanks to the generosity of the calendar’s sponsors, The Paris News is able to offer the REACH Center 50% of the proceeds of the calendar’s sales this year.
The calendar features the magazine’s covers throughout the year, and they cost just $3.99. They’re a great stocking stuffer and a wonderful addition to anyone’s walls.
Like many nonprofits this year, the REACH Center has been financially challenged by the Covid-19 health pandemic. It had to cancel a major fundraiser, and it’s hoping to have a good turnout for a virtual fundraiser in January. Recently, the organizers of the Dashing Through The Boutiques event donated $1,000 to the REACH Center to help it provide free services for families with special needs children.
“It means a lot to us, especially during Covid, right now, because we have not been able to have our fundraisers like we have in the past,” Crites said. “Like 36% of our revenue comes from our fundraisers and so with every little donation that we get, it makes a huge impact on our members and clients.”
It would fill my heart with joy if we sold out of this year’s calendars to help make an impact, too.
I also want to encourage you to visit any or all of our community’s Christmas light shows. Among the most familiar of these will be Lights for Darlene, which doubles as a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. Founder Brad Ford has continuously added to the show dedicated to his mother, and it is a sight to behold. You’ll find the show at 5230 Williams Drive in Reno.
While you’re out, swing by the Darst Light Show at 1035 31st St. SE in Paris. John Darst began with a small light show in 2012, and he has since invested in better technology and expanded displays. All donations this year will go to Lamar County Young Life.
Additional local light shows include Addy’s Lights at 115 1st St. NE in Detroit, the Collar Family Lights at 5330 Briana Drive in Reno and Cato’s Mega Tree at 2325 Sugarhill Road in Reno.
Updates and instructions regarding the light shows can be found on the Lights for Darlene Facebook page.
Enjoy the season and each other. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!
