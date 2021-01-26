I can’t imagine what it must be like to not be able to taste and smell anything at all.
Many people who have contracted the coronavirus, even very mild cases, have reported problems with their sense of taste and smell. Those symptoms are, indeed, among the symptoms medical experts list as important signposts that someone may have been exposed to the virus.
I asked the only person I know who has had the virus and recovered from it about her sensory experience, and she told me she lost her sense of taste first, even before developing other symptoms like fever and body aches and the loss of her sense of smell. She said she could distinguish sweet and salty, but no other tastes — not citrus, not horseradish, not even wasabi, which is really spicy. Her loss of smell and taste lasted days after the other symptoms abated. She said it “irked” her that she was denied the satisfaction she usually got from her food.
Most people suffering from Covid-19 who have experienced this symptom get over it in a few days, but some — some — report they are still unable to smell or taste as they used to months after they have recovered and have tested negative for the disease.
I’ve never lost my sense of smell, but after a knee surgery a few years ago and my very first experience with anesthesia and a morphine drip, I found my ability to taste had gone screwy. Nothing tasted right. I was hungry and the smell of the foods they brought me — and that I later prepared for myself after I left the hospital — were familiar and enticing, but the tastes were all off. It all tasted flat, somehow wrong. No amount of seasoning could make it taste any better either. Overall, the food I put into my mouth for the better part of a week after I left the hospital was so off-putting, I often found myself not finishing the serving.
It was an experience I hope I never have to repeat.
Even when I have the occasional head cold or one of the seasonal allergy bouts I have been prone to all my life, even when I am badly congested, I can still smell and taste my food, for which I am always grateful. There is little I find more gratifying than sipping a hot bowl of soup when I am stuffed up and coughing and have a sore throat. The warm bowl in my hand and the steam rising up into my face, followed by the smell and taste of it, are the very definition of comfort in my mind. I shudder to think that experience could be taken away from me, even in small measure.
I’ve heard it said that smell — which is a big part of how we taste things — is the most powerful way to trigger memories and emotion in people. I have found this to be true. Many of my best memories are connected to scents.
Some of my favorites scents include freshly mown grass; puppy or kitten breath and the way a baby’s hair smells; the pages of a brand new book or the pages of a really old book; good leather; citrus, fresh warm bread, a good dark chocolate or onions cooking in a pan; balsamic vinegar or apple cider vinegar; the smell of a raw cucumber as you peel it and slice it; the smell of a crayon, fresh out of the box.
Freshly-poured beer always smells so good to me, but not the taste. The same goes for coffee, brewed or unbrewed. Both of these do not taste anywhere near as good as they smell; I gave up beer years ago, but I am still drinking coffee.
I remember the way my grandfather smelled, clean sweat, gasoline, Go-Jo and the aftershave he wore. My dad usually smelled of cigarette smoke, but under that was also the ubiquitous smell of Aqua-Velva.
I also remember how a fresh sheet of mimeographed paper smelled. I recall a class room full of students each holding a sheet of paper to their noses and sniffing deeply.
Wow, that takes me back...
