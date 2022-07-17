Piggly Wiggly took over from Save A Lot and posted that they price items at their cost and add 10% at the register.
I did some comparison shopping and found that this is strange as I looked at several locations in town one item I found that I use for my lunch costs $2.61 at PW plus 10%, making it cost $2.87. The same item at Brookshires is $2.49 and at Wal-Mart it’s $2.24. Are they adding 10% because it’s in a poorer part of town and sticking it to customers for having a grocery store on the west side of town? Or are they really paying that much for the items?
