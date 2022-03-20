Chisum High School art students and their teacher Mario Munguia put on a successful art exhibit winning praise from those who attended the first “live” show after two years of Covid caused virtual shows.
The students work long and hard, putting a lot of thought into their pieces, many of which are award winners with some moving on to compete at state and national levels. Much luck to the young artists in their future competitions.
Four hips and several hoorays to the Paris Economic Development Corp. and Blosssom Aerospace for continuing to strengthen the economic base of Lamar County.
Blossom Aerospace has invested $3 million in new equipment and projects grow
The PEDC has pledged a $350,000 incentive to the company for promising to bring the new jobs to the area.
“Blossom Machine Shop has been an integral part of Blossom and Lamar County for decades,” said Josh Bray, who is the chairman of the PEDC. “We believe that the recent acquisition of the company by Crosslake will allow them to continue their growth for many years and propel them to a higher level. Supporting their growth aligns with the PEDC’s priorities of business retention and expansion.”
Wendy’s is off to a fast start as cars filled the drive through lines for days after the grand opening on Tuesday.
Wendy’s burger patties are square because, as the companywide saying goes, “they don’t cut corners and area residents are flocking in for a square deal.
Chris Trotz,who is the director of area operations for the Stonewall Group out of Dallas that owns the Paris Wendy’s said the Baconator should satisfy the hungriest early morning diner while the Frosty offers a cool sensation to beat the Texas heat.
