In his book “Profiles in Courage,” President John F. Kennedy quoted Sen. Edmund Ross as saying, “I looked into my open grave” when, against the wishes of his party, he followed his conscience and cast the deciding vote in an impeachment trial.
We have seen that kind of courage from a number of Republicans who chose democracy over authoritarianism. They include Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Director of Cybersecurity Chris Krebs, both of whom were fired for telling the truth; Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger and Mississippi Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann for following the law; the Republicans on Arizona’s Maricopa County Board of Supervisors; and many Republican judges who ruled against various schemes to overturn the election. These heroes chose to follow the law and their ethical obligations, and they deserve our gratitude for having done so. They will be pilloried by the far right, but they have helped preserve the democratic process.
Much to the dismay of red state conservatives, Joe Biden won the popular election by over 6 million votes, the greatest margin in U.S. history, and he will likely win the Electoral College with more than 300 votes. That is a reality that everyone in President Donald Trump’s administration except Trump has accepted. Trump can recount votes and file lawsuits until doomsday, but the result will not change. He is the first one-term president in just more than a quarter century, and the American people have clearly voted for new leadership.
The American people also voted for congressional deadlock, but that is democracy at work. The majority of Americans have chosen a compassionate, ethical and competent centrist, but they also chose to weaken Democratic representation in the House and possibly to leave a Republican majority in the Senate, which will ensure that no significant change is likely in the near future.
Biden will strengthen the Affordable Care Act and restore regulations that protect the environment. He will champion renewable energy and reverse the deregulation that is poisoning our air and water. He will appoint competent cabinet members and reverse the damage done to our Civil Service. He will work to restore voting rights to all eligible voters.
Biden’s changes will be limited to reversing most of Trump’s executive orders that in turn reversed Obama’s executive orders, so much of government will revert to the conditions that existed under Obama’s eight years of slow and steady growth. Biden will be a president for all Americans and will rely on proven science and reasoned expert opinion in making decisions.
True conservatives should rejoice at the return of centrist government, tempered by a divided Congress. Liberal Democrats will mourn a lost opportunity for substantive change that would benefit middle America, including people who supported Trump. We will see a return to some degree of normalcy, but not the kind of change that would loosen the stranglehold on politics imposed by the rich and powerful whose wealth allows them to exercise disproportionate influence. Under Trump, America lurched to the right. Now we’ll tack back to the center.
