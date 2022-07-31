The Paris News logo

When former North Lamar Board of Trustees member Jimmy Fendley recently resigned from the school board, it left a vacancy that needs filling, and with several candidates for the remaining board members to choose from. In our opinion, the board should choose the next in line from the most recent elections, held in May: Jerry McDowell.

Six people ran in the May elections for the North Lamar Board of Trustees, with three seats up for grabs. Elected by North Lamar’s voters were Bo Exum, Lauren Woodard and Russell Jackson. Of those who missed the cut, McDowell came the closest to getting elected.

