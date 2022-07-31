When former North Lamar Board of Trustees member Jimmy Fendley recently resigned from the school board, it left a vacancy that needs filling, and with several candidates for the remaining board members to choose from. In our opinion, the board should choose the next in line from the most recent elections, held in May: Jerry McDowell.
Six people ran in the May elections for the North Lamar Board of Trustees, with three seats up for grabs. Elected by North Lamar’s voters were Bo Exum, Lauren Woodard and Russell Jackson. Of those who missed the cut, McDowell came the closest to getting elected.
By choosing McDowell to replace Fendley, North Lamar would be sending a clear message to its constituents: that it cares about what the people want and listens when they make their choices known.
Choosing one of the May election’s other contenders, or choosing someone who didn’t run in the election at all, is technically allowed. But it is simply not in the spirit of the democratic process.
In the lead-up to the May election, McDowell told The Paris News he was committed to working with the school district to make it the best it could be.
“Taxpayers have given the North Lamar School District the funds that are being invested to shape the learning environment for years to come,” he previously said. “I want to make sure those funds are used wisely to set up our students for a safe education.”
It’s no secret that things have been fraught at North Lamar recently. With controversy surrounding books with questionable material, in particular The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison, both defenders of the book and those looking to see it banned have dug in their heels.
By putting their faith in McDowell and appointing him to the board, the North Lamar trustees would be sending a strong message to many in their community that they are willing to listen to what the community wants.
When a vacancy occurs on the board and more than a year remains in the term of the position vacated, the remaining trustees have two options: they can either fill the vacancy by appointment until the next trustee election, or order a special election to fill the vacancy for the unexpired term.
If more than one year remains in the term of the position vacated, the vacancy must be filled not later than the 180th day after the date the vacancy.
Fendley’s vacated term ends in May 2024, so the appointment will be until then, and the election in 2023 will be for a one- year term.
And though there were recently some people upset when the board discussed a possible appointment in closed session, the Texas Open Meetings Act provides several exceptions to the rule that all board meetings must be held in public, including matters of personnel. And while a board member is not an employee of the school, the allowance does permit closed meetings to deliberate the appointment of a public officer.
