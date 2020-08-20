I almost always leave my column for the last minute. There’s always a story to write or an interview to go through or whatever pulling my attention away from my column, so it’s become the red-headed stepchild of my duties here at the paper.
Last week, I vowed I would get it done first, not last.
And then my phone rang. And then I had to go get lunch. And then we had a staff meeting. And then, and then, and then. And then we wound up not running my column at all.
C’est la vie. Such is life.
Truer words are such dirty birds. I can make lists with sublists and then sub-sublists of things to do, but one rock in my way and then I’m flowing down a different path, and somehow only a few of those lists and sublists ever make even the final checkmark. It’s also one of the things I like about the news business. Yes, there are some standard things that happen day to day, but often it’s about the unexpected. It’s new things to see and do.
It’s learning obscure things, like, did you know that in Texas you can only raise or lower the speed limit in 15 mph increments? I found that out several years ago after a long conversation with a Texas Department of Public Transportation employee about traffic signals near a school district.
I like odd minutiae. Strange, tiny details that make sense when you think about them, but never really considered before. Did you know that according to Texas cottage industry laws, you can make and sell bread, jams and other foodstuffs from home — without having to get your kitchen or operation inspected — as long as your profit doesn’t exceed $50,000?
Just small little corners of living that a lot of people don’t consider or they think about for two seconds and then forget about it.
I know there are much bigger things to think about right now, but my mind inevitably wanders to the small stuff. I know that President Donald Trump is literally doing his best to defund the U.S. Postal Service — which is a service provided by the government, not a business, and it shouldn’t be treated like one — and there’s the virus to worry about and basically every headline blaring across the Associated Press newsroom page.
But it’s always fun to consider the little stuff. The running joke in our newsroom is that I’m the weird plant person. Anytime someone calls the paper with a massive sweet potato or some other out of the ordinary plant, Klark just passes it on to my desk. Did you know the world’s largest sweet potato is 81 pounds, 9 ounces, and was grown in Spain? The largest one grown in Lamar County, that I am aware of, is about a 12-pounder, grown by the Hill family in 2018.
