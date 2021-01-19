Regarding Klark Byrd’s column on Sunday (“A First Amendment refresher”), essentially you are quite correct.
Unless one is screaming “fire” in a crowded theater, currently both individuals and corporations can choose what they wish to say, or not to say. They can also choose what to pass along, and what to bedbug. Tis then up to the consumer to either listen or not or just shake their heads and walk away. People and corporations may have the right to free speech, and private censorship within their own affairs, even if one or both is equally foolish, but no one is guaranteed an audience.
People, including news and social media consumers, are not only free to choose their media and sources, but are indeed rightfully compelled by good conscience to do so. We are still quite welcome and able to vote with our feet and our dollars. What we always need to remember is simply this: With great (economic) power comes great responsibility. As the Native American proverb says, “the wolf you feed is the wolf that wins.” I recommend people transition away from places with deeply questionable ethics like, Facebook, Twitter, etc., in favor of places like www.mewe.com.
I did. So have millions of others. Like most matters of principle, and intelligent economics, it’s simple, and it just works.
Dan Beard
Paris
