Brady Fisher loved politics, people and Paris, Texas.
And the people of Paris loved the man known for his hat, his vintage red Mustang convertible, his jokes and his presence at just about any fundraiser in town. Brady loved a good meal, but he also liked a good conversation.
After news of his death came last week, social media posts paid tribute to the man known for his public service, his generosity and his love of community.
“I wonder how many fundraising events he attended over the years. It didn’t stop after he was no longer in office, either,” Nanalee Nichols of Deport wrote in a Facebook post. At the age of 25 and a year out of University of Texas law school, Brady unseated a sitting county judge and served two terms as county judge from 1979-86.
A day before his funeral on Friday, friend and photographer Ginger Cook posted on Facebook a photograph with the caption, “You never know when the last time you will be able to take a picture of a friend.”
That photograph captures the essence of the man with a familiar hat, always full of wit and just waiting for the opportunity to make someone smile. Ginger explained how the photograph came to be.
“I took this picture of him one afternoon as I was walking from the post office, and he was sitting on the steps of his office building. He had told me a joke and was waiting to see if I would laugh. He looked so serious. I laughed and snapped a photograph. I had no idea it would be the last one I would ever take of him.”
Attorney James Rogers and beloved community leader Joan Mathis each paid tribute to Brady at a celebratory service Friday morning before a maximum socially-distanced gathering at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Funeral Home Chapel.
Mathis described her friend as “the finest guy, the wittiest punster, a walking encyclopedia of political information, a public servant, a journalist and a unique individual.”
“His experience in politics began not at the age of 30, not at the age of 20, but at the age of 8,” Mathis said, referring to the time his parents took him to Texarkana to see then presidential candidate John F. Kennedy. Brady would go on to work for several state lawmakers while in college and then as a delegate to both state and national conventions while he served many years as Lamar County chairman of the Democratic Party.
But it was because of his devotion to public service that Brady earned the love and respect of this community while serving as president of the Chamber of Commerce and on more than 14 boards for different service organizations. Most recently, he served on the Paris-Lamar County Health District board, and at the time of his death was a member of the city’s Board of Adjustment.
Rogers shared about his long-time friendship with the man who was county judge when Rogers first returned home right out of law school in 1983. Noting young lawyers often could be dismissed by judges as upstarts in the legal profession, Rogers said Brady was the absolute opposite — “very kind, gracious and encouraging.”
Rogers talked about Brady’s devotion to his parents; his habit of clipping newspaper articles and mailing them with a congratulatory note to local folks who made the news; and his deep understanding of politics and how government works.
“He loved the Democratic Party, but more than that he loved politics,” Rogers said, admiring his friend’s knowledge and his ability to debate others.
“He would debate people who disagreed with him but was never disrespectful — never argued and would never lose his temper,” Rogers said. “Brady came from a different time that we probably could use right now.
“He certainly was not a lawyer of the 21st century,” Rogers said. “You weren’t going to get an email from him; you weren’t going to catch him on a cellphone. It was going to be a one-on-one conversation.”
Sometimes those conversations became quite lengthy, especially after Brady became less active as an attorney, Rogers shared as he added he never felt his time was wasted after talking with his friend.
“Brady was legendary; he was memorable; he was unique,” Rogers concluded. “You mention Brady and most people knew exactly who you are talking about.”
Brady will be missed at the many events around town, but we will be reminded of his kindness and friendship as we pass that rock house across from Walmart on Lamar Avenue where our friend parked his red convertible.
