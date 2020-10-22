From The Legend of The Accursed Wood:
’Neath an anemic blue moon, in the deadly still air
lingers the sizzlish hum as they build their snare.
Strands of silver disguised by inadequate light
criss-cross the tree tops smothered in night
Below shadows run deep, and thence darkness rules
No hint of a glow, no sinecure for fools
In the fetid pools, of mud bottom creeks
even skeeters won’t fly, but hide amidst weeds
Dank and dun within dingy drear
Neither hope nor love surviveth here
Whence shadows seethe and slither nigh
there be fates far worse than just to die.
October is nearly spent now, and with it most things autumnal are manifest. Temperatures are moderate enough to eschew air conditioners in favor of a simple box fan to circulate the evening cool. The leaves begin to turn, the grass hunkers down into the dormant season, and the hard drone of countless cicadas gives way to lazy chirrups of a few scattered evening crickets.
The change of season brings other changes, too. In the dark woods up along the Red River, an uneasy silence falls with the sun this time of year. Where the big multi-century oaks guard the land ’neath tremendous canopies of impenetrable green, things thrive which are best left beyond the prying eyes of men. There, massive arms of ancient strength sustain a connection with a past both jealous of its secrets, and unforgiving of intruders.
There are a few legends about these places, and one in particular involving the rare occurrence of a Blue Moon in October. The short version simply states: “Beware ye silver streaks in the October moonlight, and venture not into the Accursed Wood.” When the gray-haired among Native Americans speak of it at all, they only say: “There is nothing there found decent for the likes of men. Nothing there of this time. Nothing there of this world.”
When pressed, the superstitious living near those woods — and given to such things as wary respect for legend — will only say: “Heed the ancient warnings! Some creatures emerge to feed but once a year ... and size does matter.”
Interesting words, indeed. Almost as interesting as the tale related to me early one Monday morning by a man lingering over a cup of coffee at McKees. A ruddy glow grew in the eastern sky, and the scant remains of a breakfast special colored his plate. My own had yet to be delivered. In the manner of casual conversation, I asked of his day’s destination. The only other vehicle in the lot besides mine was an over-loaded rental truck.
“Moving to the high country,” he said.
“Headin’ up for work?”
“Hope to find some.”
I gave him a sideways glance, a little longer than I normally would. The gray in his hair was well advanced, and the weathered face placed him in his fifth or sixth or maybe seventh decade.
“I’ve spent some time up there. Pretty country. But usually folks our age are comin’ down country. It’s fixin’ to get cold up there.”
“Yeah,” he said. “That’s what I’m looking for. Someplace where the weather and the altitude keep the critters decently small.”
I pulled one eyebrow up, and turned to look at him. “That sounds like the start of an interesting story.”
He continued staring straight ahead and shrugged slightly. “It could be, I suppose. But not the kind you’d expect.” He sipped more coffee and then unwound the following tale in the tired tones of a man who knows he is doomed not to be believed, but doesn’t care anymore. He turned his head and gave me the same look I’d given him. “How long have you been around here?”
“A decade or so. Still not long enough to graduate from Paris-ite to Parisian.” He neither flinched nor smiled.
“Ever heard of The Accursed Wood?”
“Yeah. Actually I have. Read about it in the paper once.”
That earned me a cut of his eyes. “Not that one. Did you ever hear of a fella gettin’ lost up there by the river back in ’74?”
The waitress filled his cup again, adding, “I do. Wasn’t a nice guy. Rude, cocky as the devil with his hat and camera, and didn’t tip.”
“Yeah. That’s the one. Claimed to be a big-shot reporter out of San Francisco.”
Uh, oh! Dang. Out of space. To be continued ...
From the cliffhanger department here at The Paper radio, don’t miss next week’s final installment.
