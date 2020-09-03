Parents of school-aged children know full well their chances of catching a cold increase exponentially when their children go to school. School districts try to fight the spread by encouraging handwashing, sneezing and coughing into the elbow instead of the hands and disinfecting surfaces at the end of the day. Yet, despite best efforts, runny noses find a way into students’ homes, and then it’s time to break out the cold medicine.
This year, though, there’s a new invisible enemy, one that may not hurt our children as much as someone else close to them. The efforts school districts have employed for years during flu season have been taken to the next level with more frequent disinfection of surfaces, socially distanced workspaces and hand sanitizer galore. Some districts have even taken to converting water fountains to decrease the risk of contagion.
Still, virus spread has been shown to happen in school districts throughout America and even closer to home. Fannin County Judge Randy Moore commented on the subject Tuesday during the Commissioners’ Court meeting, saying several schools are seeing class outbreaks.
“I think everybody did expect it just like you would expect to see a flu outbreak. That’s common in our area,” he said. “One thing I will say about Covid is I believe it’s a little different booger than what flu is. Once it gets in a place, it really does move fast.”
And it does, hence “super spreader” is now part of our lexicon.
Schools can only do so much to prevent virus spread, and there should be no surprise if an outbreak does occur. School officials have plans in place to deal with such situations, and parents will need to remain flexible and patient because this is new territory.
We should all be mindful of the rules in place for school and after-school activities, such as sports, to give our students the greatest chances of having an uninterrupted school year.
Klark Byrd
