As you might imagine, I’m involved in many conversations with many people. It comes with the territory of being a managing editor and chasing after local news. But one question lately has been dominating my conversations, even bleeding into my personal life when my mother asked me: “Do you plan to get the Covid-19 vaccine?”
The short answer is yes, I do. I am not in a high-risk group, nor is my job putting me on the front lines, so I will have to wait until it is available for the general public. But, when it’s my turn, I’ll be there to roll up my sleeve, grit my teeth, squeeze my eyes shut, picture myself being anywhere except near a needle and get vaccinated. (I have an irrational fear of needles.)
Some who have asked my intentions have told me they too intend to be vaccinated. Others are hesitant, and a few are adamant that they will not accept the vaccine.
I understand the hesitance. The Covid-19 vaccines by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, now available for use under an Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, is a new type of vaccine, and let’s face it, unless you’re a scientist, your understanding of how this vaccine works and what it will do will be very limited.
So, here’s my thoughts on it — In my four decades here, I’ve been inoculated numerous times. I have immunity against measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, hepatitis A and B, pertussis and tetanus. I’ve gained that immunity not from developing these diseases, but from directly injecting them into my bloodstream.
The vaccinations I’ve received have either contained live, weakened viruses, inactive viruses or bacteria, inactivated toxin produced by the bacteria or parts of the bacteria combined with proteins. In order to protect myself from developing full-blown sickness from any of the above diseases, I’ve been injected with them.
But the Covid-19 vaccine doesn’t work that way. It doesn’t actually contain any of the virus. It contains mRNA that teaches our immune system how to make a specific protein so it can double-punch a virus — the immune system makes antibodies and killer cells. Because of this, it’s believed mRNA vaccines may generate a stronger type of immunity than traditional vaccinations.
Many of us never heard of mRNA until 2020, but scientists started exploring how to make mRNA vaccines about 30 years ago, according to Harvard Health Letter Editor in Chief Anthony Komaroff, MD. Decades of work have gone into making mRNA vaccination a viable method to protect against disease.
Komaroff reported other mRNA vaccines are now being tested for ebola, zika and influenza, adding cancer cells make proteins that can be targeted by mRNA vaccines.
Medical science has thus far helped to ensure I’m healthy enough to live 40 years, and I trust that process to ensure I’m healthy enough to live another 40. Heck, I’m more afraid of the needle than the vaccine.
