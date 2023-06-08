After spending the past week and a half at the courthouse sitting in on budget request presentations by various county departments and the nonprofit and other agencies that serve Lamar County, I have a renewed appreciation for the dedication of Lamar County Commissioners, the county clerk and the county auditor.
The annual budgeting process is tedious, and the decisions made during the next couple of months by Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell and commissioners Alan Skidmore, Lonnie Layton, Ronnie Bass and Kevin Anderson will affect us all. County Clerk Ruth Sisson is there to record the meetings and County Auditor Kayla Hall provides financial advice and makes sure decisions made are in line with state and federal mandates and requirements.
To the best of my limited abilities, my purpose at the meetings is to keep the public informed. Some of the discussions, especially by the information technology department, are quite technical. Software programs needed to protect the county from cyber attacks are expensive, numerous and mind-blowing in nature.
With the exception of pleas for increased salaries, mostly in the 5% to 8% annual increase range, but some as high as $3,000 to $5,000 a year, requests seemed reasonable as each department official reviewed budgets line item by line item. I anticipate further discussion by the court at upcoming workshops on the varied requests for salary increases.
Based on requests so far, it seems unlikely the court will be successful in an attempt to lower the county’s property tax rate. At a May 30 meeting, Judge Bell asked commissioners if the court might consider a budget year with no new revenue as a starting point for this year’s hearings. Because of an expected large increase in property values, commissioners could adopt a lower tax rate in direct relation to the increase in appraised property values.
“I’ve heard a lot of concern about the increase in appraisal values,” Bell said. He received no positive response from any of the commissioners.
Presentations by the various nonprofit agencies and other organizations that receive some county funding serve as a break from the tedious work of the line-by-line budgeting process. It is during those presentations that each agency talks about the work accomplished during the year.
Budget workshops will continue throughout the summer as commissioners and the county judge discuss requests in an attempt to reach consensus before Judge Bell presents a proposed budget before an Aug. 31 deadline. Public hearings will take place and a final budget and tax rate will be approved in time to begin a new fiscal year Oct. 1.
Along with a regular Commissioners’ Court meeting Monday, commissioners are scheduled to hear requests from our county constables, Court-at-Law Judge Bill Harris, Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Tim Risinger, Emergency Management Coordinator Quincy Blount as well as from Marvin Gorley and Suzy Harper with the Lamar County Historical Association.
It’s back to budget hearings Monday.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or mary.madewell@theparisnews.com. Her column is published on Thursday.
