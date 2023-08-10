It didn’t take long Tuesday night to realize what gems City Manager Grayson Path and his supervisory staff are to the City of Paris when Path presented a detailed, and I mean detailed, review of his proposed 2023-24 budget during a two-hour meeting before all seven members of Paris City Council.
Council Chambers were filled with supporting staff members, from department heads to workers in the field. From time to time council members voiced appreciation for work being done for the residents of the city. Staff was on hand, Path said, to answer questions for which he did not have answers. Questions from council members were few and far between.
I can only imagine the hours spent during the past several months by Path and his department heads separating the true needs from the wants for every department, and analyzing the ways other cities handle business in order to glean the best methods to bring the most efficient services to residents.
The same is true with county commissioners and judge who make up the Lamar County Commissioners’ Court, and the county’s other paid elected officials who meet with the judge and county auditor and then make presentations before Commissioners’ Court.
The end result of those meetings take place over a couple of months during public meetings before County Judge Brandon Bell files his proposed budget by July 31. A public hearing on the tax rate take place at 2 p.m. Aug. 17 in the Commissioners’ Courtroom on the first floor of the courthouse. A final hearing on the proposed budget, during which commissioners can make changes, is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 21 in the County Courtroom, also on the first floor of the courthouse.
In comparison, City of Paris had paid workers, but not elected officials, do behind the scenes work and then the city manager presents his proposed budget to the elected but not paid seven members of Paris City Council, as he did Tuesday night. Public hearings on a tax rate and the proposed budget will be announced shortly.
An opinion on which is the best way to deliver services to residents and taxpayers is a topic for another discussion, and a welcomed one for public comment on this opinion page as either a longer submitted column or shorter letter to the editor.
As has been the case since Path first came to Paris in Spring 2020 from Nebraska City, Nebraska, his leadership skills, knowledge, openness, willingness to explore innovative ideas and his ability to hire the right people for the job continue to amaze.
I am in full agreement with thoughts shared by Mayor Reginald Hughes at the close of Tuesday’s meeting after Path, on a number of occasions, apologized for his inability to present the budget as clearly as he would like.
“Mr. Path, you are very critical of yourself,” Hughes said. “This briefing with these details I am sure the citizens of Paris who are watching can understand where the taxpayers’ money is going. So, I think you did an outstanding job as you always do. You make it very easy to understand, and that’s why you don’t have that many questions.
“I think you and your staff and your team are doing an outstanding job,” Hughes continued. “We certainly appreciate all of you for everything that you do. We are all a team, we’re all family, and that wouldn’t work without employees and staff. I just want to say I couldn’t be more proud to be the mayor of the city and to be a part of this Council.
Thank you employees and city staff for all that you do on a day-to-day basis.”
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or mary.madewell@theparisnews.com. Her column is published Thursdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.