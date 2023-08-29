I don’t care what all the nay-sayers and climate change deniers continue to avow: Climate change is a real problem in the world today. It is all around us; all anyone has to do is open their eyes and take a look around and let their common sense rule over their blind prejudices and fears.

Scientists have been talking about climate change for decades, warning the residents of this planet about the fact that the world was gradually, inexorably, being heated up through human activities, mainly the burning of fossil fuels, which release large amounts of carbon into the air, and the destruction of large swaths of trees, which capture carbon from the air and convert it into oxygen. But did the residents listen? No, they did not. People, those people who can effect real change in the way everyone lives and does business if they choose to put their influence to work, ignored the warnings, or made sad feeble attempts to hide the ramifications of the warnings from the rest of the world.

Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.