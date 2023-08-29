I don’t care what all the nay-sayers and climate change deniers continue to avow: Climate change is a real problem in the world today. It is all around us; all anyone has to do is open their eyes and take a look around and let their common sense rule over their blind prejudices and fears.
Scientists have been talking about climate change for decades, warning the residents of this planet about the fact that the world was gradually, inexorably, being heated up through human activities, mainly the burning of fossil fuels, which release large amounts of carbon into the air, and the destruction of large swaths of trees, which capture carbon from the air and convert it into oxygen. But did the residents listen? No, they did not. People, those people who can effect real change in the way everyone lives and does business if they choose to put their influence to work, ignored the warnings, or made sad feeble attempts to hide the ramifications of the warnings from the rest of the world.
Climate change is upon us, people. Floods and fires and failing crops with the resulting food shortages and price hikes, are the most visual, ongoing results of human kind’s inability to heed the warnings from its scientists.
Look outside your windows; spend a few minutes listening to the reports that are available to you through reputable, non-partisan news sources and you will see that we as a civilization, as a species, are in real trouble.
Even if we do not doom ourselves to widespread hunger and thirst because staple crops cannot grow as the environment changes, or real physical danger from extreme climate events such as fatal freezes, record-breaking heat waves or lethal droughts and killer flooding, we are setting ourselves up for year after year of struggling to feed and clothes ourselves and our children, and to protect our very ways of life.
We need to stop poo-pooing the ideas brought to us by the people who know what is happening, stop ignoring the inevitable simply because it is unpleasant to think about. We need to open our eyes listen to the warnings and move our complacent butts off the railroad tracks before the train smashes into us and bring everything to a messy, all-together avoidable end.
How hot does it have to get? Just how dry does it have to be? Exactly how close does the wildfire have to get to your homes and businesses, your children’s lives, before you acknowledge what is going on around you and you start to do something — anything, besides refusing to ignore the problem or blame those you stand philosophically opposed to — to alleviate the issues of global warming and the environmental disaster that is looming all around us?
In conversation with a friend recently, who was talking about a relative’s struggle with a stubborn staphylococcus infection, I related to her that I, myself, had never had a run-in with such an infectious bacteria. She told me I was lucky; it was a terrible thing to have to deal with and I agreed with her and sympathized with her.
It took a few days for me to cogitate on that conversation to remember a time — when I was just a child— when I suffered an itchy, red and weeping condition on my chin. The pediatrician diagnosed it as “impetigo” and prescribed a course of medication and told my parents to try to keep me from what he said might be the cause of the outbreak.
See, I had developed a habit — I have no earthly idea how it came about or what my childish motivations might have been — of almost unconsciously, involuntarily, licking my tongue down my chin as far as it would go, keeping it in a state of constant wetness.
To help me break the habit, the doctor also prescribed an ointment that had a nasty flavor to it, bitter, almost nauseating, but not harmful if ingested, and told my parents to keep me covered with the horrible-tasting stuff until my habit was broken and the skin on my chin healed. It did the trick, too, in fairly short order as I recall.
As I pondered that conversation with my friend, I was cranking up Google on my laptop, looking up impetigo. Turns out it is a staph infection, so I did, unknowingly lie to my friend.
Luckily, I believe, I have never encountered staph in the years since. Hopefully, that lucky streak continues.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.
